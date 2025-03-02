Honeycomb Strategy Welcomes Two Seniors To Its Research Team

Market research and behavioural science agency Honeycomb Strategy has appointed two strategists to its senior research team – Keanu Giummarra as strategy director and Benjamin Barlow as senior strategy consultant.

In the newly created role, Giummarra will be the project lead on many of Honeycomb’s strategic quantitative projects across APAC, reporting to managing director John Bevitt, while Barlow has joined the company’s qualitative research team, reporting to senior strategy director Sonja Ryals.

Giummarra brings nearly a decade of strategy and quantitative research experience to Honeycomb across various agencies and industries. He joins Honeycomb from a 12-month stint as a research director at Jigsaw Research in the UK. Before this, he worked at strategic insights consulting firm, Nature as an associate director, and at analytics service, Solucio, as a management consultant.

Barlow has joined Honeycomb from The Lab Insight & Strategy, where he started as an intern in 2021. For the past three years, he has been a consultant at The Lab, working across a range of sectors including retail, FMCG, sport and financial services.

The appointments come as Honeycomb launched a brand refresh, the first refresh since its 2016 inception.

“2025 is shaping up to be a significant year for Honeycomb and both Keanu and Ben are a critical part of our business plans. We want to ensure we’re always bringing the latest and greatest thinking to Honeycomb – appointing senior team members with experience globally is an intrinsic part of our growth strategy. Keanu is an outstanding addition to our senior quantitative team, bringing extensive expertise and proven capabilities that will enhance our client partnerships. We’re thrilled to welcome his wealth of experience and skills to Honeycomb,” Honeycomb strategy founder Renata Freund said.

“Ben is a quick thinker, a well-rounded moderator and has grown quickly during his time in the industry. He rounds out our ability to deliver best-in-class qualitative research and behavioural science to our clients”.

“It’s wonderful to be back from the UK and taking up a senior role in the Honeycomb team. From my initial meeting with Renata, I felt a strong cultural alignment with the business, particularly its high-performance culture. I’m excited to see our research team thrive and grow this year,” Giummarra added.

“It’s an honour to continue to hone my market research skills at a leading agency like Honeycomb. Over the past few years, I’ve been able to develop my qualitative research toolkit across multiple projects; I’m looking forward to strengthening my skills at Honeycomb and learning from some of the best and brightest in the industry,” Barlow said.

The new appointments follow Honeycomb Strategy’s recent B Corp Certification and its recently launched Digital Insights Series. Part 2 of the latest study Omnichannel Advantage: Capturing Market Share in the Digital Age, is set to hit the market late this quarter.