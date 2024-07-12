Honda Australia & Kris Andrew Smalls Take To The Streets With The Honda ZR-V

Honda Australia has partnered with the innovators at Mushroom Creative House to execute a campaign that focuses on the only SUV to have the Z-factor. Together, the two teams have produced a strategic campaign that poses the question, WHY Z?

The launch of the new Honda ZR-V campaign underpins Honda’s long-standing reputation for high quality, reliability, and engineering excellence.

“We are really excited to launch a campaign that is outside the conventional norms of auto advertising. The Honda ZR-V truly is a joy to drive with surprising zippyness and maneuverability for a SUV. We wanted to boldly celebrate the attributes of this car and reach a new audience in a contemporary way. The Honda ZR-V is equipped to handle everything the street throws at it and the Why Z? campaign is a great articulation of that,” said Terri Golder – head of marketing at Honda Australia.

The Honda ZR-V is a mid-sized SUV that stands out from the crowd. Designed with sporty drivability, it features a low sedan-like driving position and a choice of either a turbocharged petrol powertrain or Honda’s e:HEV self-charging hybrid system that packs more fun into every drive. The Honda ZR-V is striking and sporty on the outside, contemporary and sophisticated on the inside, and features enhanced safety with Honda Sensing and a host of intuitive tech, including Honda Connect capability.

Honda Australia has collaborated with globally celebrated street artist, Kris Andrew Small to bring a vibrant and authentic energy to the campaign and create eye-catching murals in Sydney and Melbourne. Kris is a respectable artist in his own right working with brands such as Nike, Gucci, Australian Open, ADIDAS, Bonds AU and NBA, and he creates art that lives in the real world with a lens as to how people interact with and experience it.

The question of WHY Z? has been painted on walls, laneways, and street posters to become a part of the city environment. To mark the campaign launch, Kris Andrew Small will be present alongside the Melbourne-based Honda Australia Office Mural in July 2024, positioning Honda Australia and the credibility of Honda ZR-V as the epitome of creativity.

“Since I was a kid I wanted to design cars, I always loved their form and design and how so much of that is inspired by movement. I feel my work lives in the same world, it is inspired by movement and colour and the world around me. With this project I wanted to kind of fuse the two worlds, the world of this car and its form and movement and technology with the energy of my work” said Kris Andrew Small.

In addition to the murals on the streets, Honda ZR-V has partnered with a selection of respected talent who have ‘street’ credibility in their own unique way, including Nikki Phillips. Each talent poses the question of WHY Z? on their socials to spark intrigue and personally answers how the Honda ZR-V demonstrates street cred for them—whether it’s the hybrid feature, sporty drivability, style, intuitive tech, or safety.