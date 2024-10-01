History Will Be Kind & Deepend Awarded B Corp Certification

History Will Be Kind (HWBK) and Deepend have both achieved B Corporation certification to be counted among businesses leading a global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy.

Achieving the Certification means the agencies have been verified as meeting B Lab’s high standards for social and environmental impact, made a legal commitment to stakeholder governance, and are demonstrating accountability and transparency by disclosing this record of performance in a public B Corp profile.

To certify, HWBK and Deepend undertook a rigorous 18-month process, embracing the opportunity to review, refresh and improve their collective impact across multiple dimensions, including team and community, environmental impact, client and supplier partnerships and business practices.

Changes formalised included launching History Matters, a strategic Impact and ESG offering; evolving industry-leading ‘BeKIND’ team benefits (including a range of supported leave, volunteer days and training academy); committing more time to community (including external mentoring and teaching, industry advocacy and group volunteering); and evolving recruitment and retention strategies to support a more diverse workforce.

Becoming a B Corp also aligns with HWBK and Deepend’s mission to partner with more likeminded organisations driving change in their respective fields. This builds on work with current and former clients ranging from NFPs Australian Red Cross, St Vincent De Paul and McGrath Foundation, to sustainability innovators including MCI Carbon, Google and ISPT, DEI champions Randstad and Hilton, and B Corps including Sharesies and Koskela.

“At HWBK and Deepend we’ve always believed that design, creativity and communication can do more than solve commercial challenges, they can reshape perspectives, influence policy and culture, and contribute to a better world. For this reason, we see becoming a B Corporation as not just a goal, but a responsibility. We couldn’t be more delighted to join this global community of changemakers and commit to holding ourselves to the same high standards,” said E-J Granleese, CEO of HWBK.

“Becoming a B Corp certified has been a transformative process, and we’re only at the start of the journey. It has not only challenged us to raise the bar across our business and operations with a framework for continuous improvement, but also supports our capabilities and credibility to partner with other likeminded organisations who share in a commitment to deliver transformative impact across business, people and planet,” said Matt Griffin, CEO of Deepend.