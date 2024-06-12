Hipages & FutureBrand Collaborate On Brand Renovation Transforming The Home Improvement Experience

hipages has completed a brand renovation with the help of FutureBrand Australia. The new branding retains hipages’ distinctive logo and use of orange as part of a comprehensive brand identity system that improves the brand’s impact and elevates the platform experience for tradies and homeowners.

Having pioneered the market to become Australia’s largest online tradie marketplace, hipages has now undergone a business transformation from leading marketplace to a SaaS platform. This

transformation will not only empower tradies to build, grow and manage their businesses but also offer homeowners the best possible home improvement experience.

FutureBrand partnered with hipages to develop the new brand strategy, identity and experience, and to position hipages as the one tool that everyone can use to build better homes and businesses.

“Our business transformation was the catalyst for evolving the hipages brand. This investment in our brand will help us become the go-to-brand for home improvement services in Australia and will play a pivotal role to enable our business growth,” said Nick Ellery, vice president of marketing for hipages.

“We were looking for a partner with strong credentials in brand strategy and brand identity development and their application to digital products and services to help us strengthen hipages’ brand image and perception in the market, so that we can not only drive instant recognition and irresistible appeal with our audiences for years to come, but commercial outcomes for the business. In FutureBrand we found this partner,” said Carolin Sternberg-Heyze, head of brand & communications for hipages.

hipages engaged FutureBrand to review the brand at every touchpoint by working collaboratively with Marketing, Product and Technology teams across the business in order to transform and future-proof the brand. This started with the brand strategy and extended to every element of the brand’s identity – logo, colour, typography, imagery, iconography, illustration, animation, voice and more. It also incorporated brand experience principles to inform how the brand can connect meaningfully with tradies and homeowners at the moments that matter.

“By helping to bolster hipages’ business transformation and turn strategy into reality, we’ve not only reinforced hipages’ purpose but also renovated its brand strategy, identity and experience. What made this possible was working together with the Marketing, Product and Technology teams – to equip them with brand tools and training so that the brand can work harder in those moments that matter to build an altogether better experience,” said FutureBrand Australia CEO Rich Curtis.

hipages’s brand renovation is being implemented across the business, starting with the launch of hipages tradiecore, Australia’s first end-to-end leads and job management platform for tradies.