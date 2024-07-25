HERO Sydney Plans Ahead With Lu Vardy Appointed As Executive Planning Director

HERO has strengthened its Sydney planning team, with Lu Vardy joining as executive planning director.

With almost three decades of brand experience across a diverse range of agency and client-side strategic roles, Vardy brings a valuable skillset to HERO’s national client portfolio, supporting across its three offices in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

“Lu’s remarkable ability to navigate complex business landscapes makes her a true business partner to our clients. She excels in solving holistic business and marketing challenges, ensuring our strategies are not only effective but transformative. Lu’s collaborative approach will elevate our capabilities, powering creativity and delivering on our integrated promise,” said Souad Saied, managing director of HERO Sydney.

Bringing a wealth of diverse experience from the likes of GPYR, Dig, BMF, and client-side roles, Vardy has driven strategy for market-leading brands such as PlayStation, Voyages Tourism, Revlon, Berlei, Deakin University, Australian Pork, Audible, Virgin Mobile and TfNSW. Counting working on Al Gore’s Climate Reality Project and the UN amongst an impressive list of career highlights, Vardy’s experience is deeply rooted in large-scale behaviour change campaigns.

“The unmissable creative energy and an agency-wide commitment to creative excellence is why I joined HERO. There is no shortage of opportunities to deliver impactful and insightful strategies for our clients that ‘turn their brands into Heroes’, a vision the whole team is behind”.

Vardy has joined HERO after a run of key new business and award wins, which saw HERO rank top Australian agency at this year’s New York Festivals, amongst other recent accolades.