Hello Social To Go Full-Service

Social and influencer marketing agency Hello Social has announced that it will unveil an expanded full-service offering at its ‘upfront’ event in Sydney on 12 February.

The event will feature sessions from leading global marketing voices including Andrew Tindall, VP Global Partnerships, System1, Lucinda Barlow, Head of International Marketing, Uber and Louise Crompton, Vice President, Marketing & Growth, Paramount+.

Sam Kelly, Managing Partner, Hello, said “After 12 years of delivering cutting-edge social media for the world’s best brands, we are embarking on our next chapter. We will formally be launching Hello – an integrated agency, delivering brand experience for the digital era.”

Kelly added “the tides are shifting faster than ever, and while we’re not forming a business built on speed and agility, we are breaking down traditional silos to form a more connected offering that can move at the speed of culture.”

In Hello’s recently commissioned “Australian Marketing Leadership Survey 2025”, over 150 senior marketers were surveyed on their most pressing challenges and opportunities for the year.

Nearly a third of respondents flagged “the cost of activating a full village to deliver integrated work” along with “speed and turnaround times” and the fact that “agencies are too siloed in their responses leading to disconnected plans” as the three leading frustrations when working with an agency village.

In addition, 45 per cent confirmed they’d be changing their PR strategy with the decline of traditional press and growth of creator-led publications. The full results will be released at the event.

 

