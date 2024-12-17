Marketing

Hello Social Launches Christmas Ode To Australian Pork

Australian Pork Limited, the national representative body for Australian pig producers, has launched a new digital Christmas campaign, featuring chef Colin Fassnidge in collaboration with viral TikTok’er, My Nonna Fina.

The tongue-in-cheek carol, voiced by former Flight Facilities and Peking Duk vocalist, Lucy Washington, is a spin-off of the Christmas classic, Ding Dong Merrily On High. The new rendition nods to the passion of home cooking, the amusing yet testing family dynamics of Christmas and, of course, the succulent sounds and flavours of roasted Christmas pork.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maddie and Nonna Fina (@mynonnafina)

“We have fantastic brand assets and a delicious product experience in roast pork with crackling. We’ve had a lot of fun mixing these ingredients in a new way this festive season, with the help of some great social talent, to make pork even more front of mind for the big day meal,” said Rob Farmer, chief marketing officer at Australian Pork.

“We love that Australian Pork were so up for leaning into their playful tone of voice and doing something more disruptive than your standard “cooking with me” influencer piece. Collectively, we wanted to do work that held true to their distinctive brand assets yet also stood out. Based on the early engagement, this collaboration has certainly made its mark with fans on social,” said Sam Kelly, managing partner at Hello Social.

The campaign is live across TikTok, META and Spotify.

CREDITS

Client – Australian Pork

Chief Marketing Officer: Rob Farmer
Marketing Director, Brand: Eunbi Lee
Brand Manager: Ashleigh Dyson
Assistant Brand Manager: Lorin Sahin
Foodservice Trade Marketing Manager: Kylie Roberts

Agency – Hello Social

Managing Partner: Sam Kelly
Client & Talent Lead: Daniella Brenner
Art Director: Sam Brand
Post & Edit: Andrea Franco
Media Lead: Gidon Jacobs
Talent: Jessica Campion
Cinematographer: Studio Ahwa

