Heineken Launches “Smoothest Beer In Australia” With $6.5M Ad Blitz

Heineken Silver has arrived on Australian shelves with the brewer proclaiming it the “smoothest beer in Australia” and supporting it with a $6.5 million marketing blitz.

Heineken Silver offers an exceptionally smooth taste, apparently, and has been “crafted to appeal to those who find beer too bitter” — mainly Millennials and Gen Z, apparently.

Heineken’s expert brewers have achieved an impressive reduction in bitterness, with Heineken Silver standing at only five IBUs on the bitterness scale, compared to the 19 of Heineken Original. Heineken Silver is also 99 per cent carb-free to address the increasing health and wellbeing trends in Australia.

“We are thrilled to introduce Heineken Silver to the Australian market,” said Dino Bozzone, Heineken country manager.

“This launch marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to innovation and quality. Heineken Silver is a testament to our dedication to crafting beers that meet the evolving preferences of our consumers and driving category growth for our customers. This remarkable smoothness makes Heineken Silver the perfect choice for those seeking a more refined beer experience without sacrificing the rich, refreshing taste Heineken is known for.”

To support this major launch, Heineken is investing $6.5 million in media value in a comprehensive marketing campaign. The campaign will include a TVC running across YouTube and BVOD, impactful out-of-home, digital and social developed, in-store BTL and a large sampling campaign with more exciting things to come later this summer.

AGENCIES:

ATL (tvc & digital): LePub – part of Publicis Groupe

BTL: PMG

Media: UM

PR: Maven PR

Sampling & Brand Stunt: Saatchi & Saatchi (part of Publicis Groupe) & Momentum