Heide Museum Of Modern Art Partners With CHEP Network

CHEP Network has been appointed as the Heide Museum of Modern Art’s agency partner across media, data and marketing effectiveness.

The new partnership will see CHEP Media take strategic leadership of Heide’s data and media requirements, including planning and buying media across owned, earned and paid channels in a bid to showcase its acclaimed modern and contemporary art collection to new audiences.

Additionally, the team has applied marketing effectiveness principles and key category data analysis to deliver a greater understanding of Heide’s potential audience, an insight that has established a framework for their communications to have an even greater impact in the coming years.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with the team at CHEP Media. Their strategic and data-led media capabilities, coupled with their creative vision, resonated seamlessly with our ambitions for Heide, and we are thrilled to commence our partnership to help grow our brand,” said Heide Museum of Modern Art executive director Tim Sligo.

“Heide is a Melbourne cultural institution and one with an incredible vision of making the most of tomorrow by understanding our history. It’s a wonderful honour to partner with the team at Heide to tell its remarkable story to a broader audience and contribute to its ongoing growth and success,” said CHEP Media chief media officer, Anna Cherry.