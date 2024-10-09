Hear Ye Young Talent! Hear Ye Future Leaders! B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo, Are Back!

Get ready to flex your creative muscles because B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, are BACK and hotter than a viral TikTok! If you’re under 30 and making waves in the media, marketing, or advertising game, this is your moment to shine!

These awards are the ultimate spotlight for the brightest young talent shaking up the industry. Previous winners have levelled up to some of the most powerful roles out there. Now it’s your turn to get recognised for your epic contributions and join the ranks of the industry’s future rock stars!

Last year, we had contestants channelling their inner Spielberg with creative video submissions, and this year is no exception! Here’s the game plan:

1. Career Path: Lay down the highlights of your journey and any key wins you’ve scored so far.

2. Impact: Share the biggest impact you’ve made in your field—what sets you apart from the crowd?

3. Future Leader: Tell us why you’re already a trailblazer in your space.

4. Industry Upgrades: What do you think needs to be improved in your industry and why?

Submit your nomination as a snappy portrait video, max two minutes long! You can post it on YouTube, TikTok, Vimeo, or Instagram. Ready to jump in? Hit up this link for all the deets.

We’ve got ten categories in the mix, with three fab finalists in each category snagging the coveted winner title. Our headline partner, Vevo, will also crown one standout with the Grand Prix Award, while anyone willing will battle it out for the People’s Choice Award—voted by YOU after entries close!

Check out B&T’s own Fredrika Stigell and Aimee Edwards breaking down the entry requirements and embarrassing themselves a little along the way:

And don’t miss this stellar example from last year’s Marketing winner, Siobhán McGeown!

Mark your calendars for the awards ceremony on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at The Metro Theatre in Sydney, where we’ll celebrate all 30 category winners, the People’s Choice champ, and the Grand Prix winner.

Grab your early bird tickets here!

Key Dates to remember:

Entries open: Now!!

Entries close: Friday 31 January 2025

Late entries close: Friday 7 February 2025

People’s Choice Poll launches: Thursday 13 February

Judging period: Wednesday 12 February – Monday 24 February 2025

People’s Choice Poll: Monday 24 February 2025

Finalists announced: Thursday 27 February 2025

Early bird tickets close: Monday 3 March 2025

Awards Night: Thursday 13 March 2025 – The Metro Theatre

Get ready to shine, future legends!