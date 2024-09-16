Havas Media Network Appoints Rebecca Tos As Managing Partner ANZ – Consumer Science & Analytics

Havas Media Network has appointed Rebecca Tos as managing partner ANZ, of consumer science & analytics (CSA).

Tos previously led Havas Media Market, now being led by national head of partnerships and Adtech, Kevin Fernandes. In Tos’ elevated role, she will remain on the Havas Media leadership team.

Rebecca Tos takes on the expanded role across Australia and New Zealand, where Havas acquired Catchi in 2018. She will lead CSA’s launch in the ANZ market and spearhead supporting marketers to deliver business solutions. The integrated trans-Tasman team will deliver data science, data, and tech consultancy solutions. Since its launch in June 2023, the CSA offering has expanded into 12 countries, encompassing more than 400+ data scientists and engineers and implementing over 450 projects.

“Rebecca is a rare talent within our industry with a sharp focused mind that can unpack and develop business solutions for clients with compelling results. Rebecca has successfully led and grown businesses in her previous roles as managing director, Merkle, and CEO of Columbus. She more recently served in key advisor roles to data and tech businesses across APAC. She will play a pivotal role working with our Havas Village agencies and our clients to support our continued global focus creating better ways to unlock insights and improve consumer experiences when engaging with companies, building data homes that connect audience movements and activate campaigns,” said Virginia Hyland, CEO Havas Media Network.

“Marketers’ challenge to simplify the complicated has never been greater particularly when budgets are tight, and their teams are stretched. They desire to work with partners who can unpack their problems and deliver an integrated seamless working model to provide new growth areas. Rebecca will play a key role in leaning into our clients’ businesses in a true partnership extension,” added Hyland.

CSA helps clients understand and activate customer data to optimise growth.

With over 40 years of history in France, Havas Media Network scaled CSA globally to comprehensively service clients’ consultation, technology, and data science needs.

“Being a data native myself, working with a team who thrive on solving problems with data and technology each day, is a very rewarding space to be. Our partners truly value how we think and operate in their ecosystem, which at times is unique, complex and challenging. I’m particularly excited about the significant global investment we’re making to accelerate our capability even faster and being a part of that story,” said Tos.

With experience spanning 25 years in leadership roles, marketing, tech and digital, Tos’ work has been recognised across the industry including being named B&T’s Women in Media Awards Woman of the Year and winner of the Marketing Category in 2016.

The news follows the recent announcement of the evolution to the Havas global strategy and significant investment of $400 million EU into data, tech and AI, the promotion of Alastair Baker to chief planning officer locally, the appointment of Mitchell Long to chief strategy officer and the Havas Media acquisition of Hotglue.