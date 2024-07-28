Havas Host Appoints Sebastian Vizor As Executive Creative Director

Havas Host has announced the appointment of Sebastian Vizor as executive creative director. Sebastian will oversee Havas Host’s clients’ creative direction, bringing his experience to help drive the agency into a new era.

With a career spanning over two decades in the industry, Sebastian Vizor has joined from The Royals where he led the creative department after returning to Australia from Europe. During his time overseas, he worked in leading agencies including Sid Lee, B Reel, and 72andSunny. Sebastian has earned a reputation for creating culturally influential brands and being a natural creative leader. His work has been recognised at all major award shows.

“Seb’s passion for creating work that impacts culture makes him an ideal fit for Havas Host and our commitment to making work that helps brands get noticed in an attention-poor world,” said Gayle While, Havas Host CEO.

“Seb has brought an infectious energy and strategic approach to the work. He cares about what he does. It’s a combination that’s already delivering exciting outcomes for our clients and the team. We’re thrilled to have him on board”.

“We have all admired world-class creativity from Havas Host. I’m looking forward to raising the bar further in partnership with the brilliant Gayle, Ollie, and team, to leverage the unusual to make work that matters for our clients,” said Sebastian Vizor, Havas Host ECD.