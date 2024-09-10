Hatched Adds Two New Client Partners To Its Team

With a series of new client appointments and an expanded remit for clients including Bapcor and GPT Group, Hatched has added to its growing team with two new client partners joining the ranks, Juliana Yeoh and Emily Hall.

Juliana Yeoh moved from Initiative where she spent six years, most recently as group business director. This followed stints at Carat and Starcom. Emily Hall joined from Spark Foundry where she was a group client partner. Before that, she spent four years at the London business office, preceded by seven years at Initiative where she began her media career.

“We couldn’t be prouder to have Jules and Emily join the Hatched family. They are both fantastic people who also happen to be exceptionally good at what they do. They bring with them exceptional mentoring and leadership skills the team will benefit from as well as offering our clients outstanding account management and strategic planning expertise. They have slotted right in and already made themselves at home,” said Adrian Roeling, Hatched COO.

“I’m thrilled to join Hatched. The people and the agency’s compelling vision drew me in, along with the exciting client opportunities. I look forward to collaborating to transform that vision into reality as I lead both my team and clients to success,” said Yeoh.

“Working for an agency that aligns with my values and career goals is very important to me and Hatched’s people-first approach does exactly that. I’m keen to contribute to a dynamic team and advance my career in a supportive, forward-thinking environment,” said Hall.

The hires come in addition to new staff joining Sydney and Melbourne. Performance manager Steph Kepper and senior client solutions manager Rose Feutrill have recently started in Melbourne, while account manager Yasemin Akpinar has come on board in Sydney.

The agency has recently taken on media for the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACPG), Nimble, and Zellar.