Hasbro Launches Furby Yoga For Kids To Combat High Screen Time Usage

Hasbro has announced a new series of free Furby-inspired yoga and meditation sessions during the NSW school holidays to encourage children to stay active and learn mindfulness, all while having fun away from devices.

A recent study by Hasbro revealed that Aussie kids are set to spend 44.8 hours or the equivalent of almost two full days in front of a screen this school holidays, with children averaging 3.2 hours each day.

The survey also found that allowing increased screen time over the school holiday period is a leading cause of guilt for over half of Aussie parents (52.1 per cent), alongside not spending enough quality time with their kids (52.2 per cent) and their child not participating in enough physical activity (34 per cent).

According to the research, parents are becoming more conscious of the amount of time their children are spending on screens, with over two-thirds (68 per cent) reporting they have become more mindful of purchasing toys that encourage screen-free play.

Furby Yoga will bring a yoga and meditation experience to Sydney kids inspired by fifth generation (2023+) Furby’s ‘Let’s Chill’ mode.

The 30-minute sessions are led by children’s yoga instructor Rishika Sethi.

“I’m so excited to host Furby Yoga this school holidays, with each session designed to empower children physically, mentally, emotionally, and socially,” said Sethi.

“Yoga and meditation are already a popular way for adults to move their bodies and unwind, and the benefits can definitely be applied to children, too. Kids yoga encourages a clear mind and dedicated focus, and it’s also a space where children can find self-esteem and build self-confidence,” added Sethi.

Furby’s ‘Let’s Chill’ mode helps with calm breathing exercises and positive affirmations, mixing playtime with mindfulness. The classes will incorporate elements from Furby’s three sub-modes: meditation, affirmations, and stretches.

The Furby Yoga sessions will take place from 10 October to 11 October, from 9 am until 11:30 am in three separate morning sessions each day. They will be held at Suite 2, 118 Bronte Road, Bondi Junction NSW, 2022. A maximum of 30 people can join each classes, with bookings required to secure a spot.

The Furby Yoga events follow Hasbro’s release of new Furby Furblets earlier this year. In time for the school holidays, Furby Furblets have extended their range with new colours, designs, and characters of Furby and Furblet to be released on 1 October.