Harvest Snaps Features Mascot ‘Penelopea’ In Latest Campaign Via Hook Creative Studio

In a new campaign developed via Hook Creative Studio, Harvest Snaps brings back its mascot Penelopea, a pea who encourages healthy eating. The ad is set to launch across multiple platforms.

“Mascot’s have always been a standout personality in the world of advertising, and we wanted to amplify Harvest Snaps ‘Penelopea’ in a charming yet fresh comedic light. This campaign doesn’t just highlight Harvest Snaps as a healthier option—it does so in a way that’s fun, memorable, and effortlessly engaging,” Pat Langton, founder and chief creative guy at Hook Creative Studio said.

“We know snacking is a daily habit for many, and our goal is to make that habit a healthier one without sacrificing taste. Penelopea is the perfect ambassador for this message—her playful personality embodies what Harvest Snaps is all about: making smart choices fun and easy,” Alice Collins, senior brand manager at Harvest Snaps added.

The Harvest Snaps Multi-pack campaign will roll out as 30, 15 and 6 seconds across BVOD TV, digital, and social platforms starting this month.

Client: CALBEE (Harvest Snaps Multipacks)
Brand manager: Alice Collins
Head of marketing: Natalie Johnson
Creative and production: Hook Creative Studio


