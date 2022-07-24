Harshita Chandirami Wins Miami Ad School’s Top Dog Award

Miami Ad School Sydney has announced that Harshita Chandirami (second from left in lead image) has won the Top Dog award for her outstanding performance in the school’s 2022 Creative Strategy Planning boot camp.

Chandiramani, who currently works as a Senior Account Executive at a B2B agency said: ‘’I never imagined that I would find what I had been seeking through this boot camp – something that energizes me and the realisation that if you do what you love with an eagerness to learn, the results are magic. Each of the themed sessions allowed us to explore what we enjoyed.

Despite the challenges of working full-time and meeting tight deadlines, the opportunity to learn from some of the brightest minds and to work on briefs that have a real impact was truly transformative. What made it possible was all my peers constantly pushing each other to be the best. We are only at the beginning of this journey, so congratulations to everyone.’’

Dave Di Veroli, Chief Strategy Officer at Akcelo who co-taught ‘The Pitch’ class and ‘Brand Experience’ added: “The industry needs the next generation of marketers and agency leaders to be equipped with the skills to take on the brand challenges of tomorrow and this Bootcamp really will accelerate the students capabilities”.

The 2022 boot camps graduates are (from left): Laura Salamito, strategist at Akcelo, Harshita Chandiramani, senior Account executive at B2B Agency, Ruth Romero Sanchez, event manager at Dingoes Australia, Jane Quach, advertising manager at Media Merchants, Annelise Moul, account manager, media monks

Miami Ad School’s 12-week boot camps are designed to train its participants in strategy as well as creative skills to meet the industry’ increasing demand for hybrid roles. The classes are taught by senior strategists and creatives from Sydney’s leading agencies.

The Creative Strategy Boot Camp was in partnership between Brand experience and innovation company Akcelo with the Miami Ad School. It consists of four courses that are synchronized to assist students in building a professional planner’s portfolio with live briefs:

Toolbox, which focuses on strategic and creative tools;

Brand Experience, where students learn to inject ideas into different digital and physical spaces;

The Pitch which replicates an agency pitch where teams create campaigns based on live briefs and present them to the clients in a competitive setting;

Creative Strategy Workshops, which provides hands-on immersive training across all current strategy issues from Research, Insights, Creative Briefs and Media to Effectiveness and New Business.

The boot camp concludes over the next two weeks when students present their portfolio to decision makers of Sydney’s leading advertising agencies.

The instructors of the 2022 Creative Strategy Planning boot camp are:

Dave Di Veroli, Chief Strategy Officer, Akcelo

Louise McQuat, Creative Director, Akcelo

Cam Cage, Experience Director, Akcelo

Kenneth Parris III, Freelance Creative at Akcelo

Jenny Mak, Creative Partner, DDB

Heather Sheen, Planning Partner, DDB

Matt Springate, Chief Strategy Officer, TBWA

Gavin McLeod, Chief Creative Officer, CHEP Network

Nic Jacobs, Head of Strategy, M&C Saatchi

Elaine Li, Creative Director, Howatson & Company

Charlotte Marshall, Planning Director, The Monkeys

Ryan O’Connell, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy

Sophie Langton, Head of Connection Strategy, The Spark Foundry

Emelie Lundberg, Head of Social, The Works

Tim Collier, Partner, Head of Strategy & Integrated Planning, Connecting Plots

Tim Rasbash, Managing Director & Founder, Yellow Agency

Dom McCarthy, Director, Fiftyfive5

Stuart Malcolm, Director, Crowd DNA APAC

Julia Vargiu, Founder & Director, New Business Methodologies

Darren Woolley, Founder & Global CEO, Trinity P3.

The next round of boot camps starts on 6 February 2023. Tuition is $4,950 each.