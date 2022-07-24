Harshita Chandirami Wins Miami Ad School’s Top Dog Award

Harshita Chandirami Wins Miami Ad School’s Top Dog Award
Helga Diamond
By Helga Diamond
SHARE
THIS



Miami Ad School Sydney has announced that Harshita Chandirami (second from left in lead image) has won the Top Dog award for her outstanding performance in the school’s 2022 Creative Strategy Planning boot camp.

Chandiramani, who currently works as a Senior Account Executive at a B2B agency said: ‘’I never imagined that I would find what I had been seeking through this boot camp – something that energizes me and the realisation that if you do what you love with an eagerness to learn, the results are magic. Each of the themed sessions allowed us to explore what we enjoyed.

Despite the challenges of working full-time and meeting tight deadlines, the opportunity to learn from some of the brightest minds and to work on briefs that have a real impact was truly transformative. What made it possible was all my peers constantly pushing each other to be the best. We are only at the beginning of this journey, so congratulations to everyone.’’

Dave Di Veroli, Chief Strategy Officer at Akcelo who co-taught ‘The Pitch’ class and ‘Brand Experience’ added: “The industry needs the next generation of marketers and agency leaders to be equipped with the skills to take on the brand challenges of tomorrow and this Bootcamp really will accelerate the students capabilities”.

The 2022 boot camps graduates are (from left): Laura Salamito, strategist at Akcelo, Harshita Chandiramani, senior Account executive at B2B Agency, Ruth Romero Sanchez, event manager at Dingoes Australia, Jane Quach, advertising manager at Media Merchants, Annelise Moul, account manager, media monks

Miami Ad School’s 12-week boot camps are designed to train its participants in strategy as well as creative skills to meet the industry’ increasing demand for hybrid roles. The classes are taught by senior strategists and creatives from Sydney’s leading agencies.

The Creative Strategy Boot Camp was in partnership between Brand experience and innovation company Akcelo with the Miami Ad School. It consists of four courses that are synchronized to assist students in building a professional planner’s portfolio with live briefs:

  • Toolbox, which focuses on strategic and creative tools;
  • Brand Experience, where students learn to inject ideas into different digital and physical spaces;
  • The Pitch which replicates an agency pitch where teams create campaigns based on live briefs and present them to the clients in a competitive setting;
  • Creative Strategy Workshops, which provides hands-on immersive training across all current strategy issues from Research, Insights, Creative Briefs and Media to Effectiveness and New Business.

The boot camp concludes over the next two weeks when students present their portfolio to decision makers of Sydney’s leading advertising agencies.

The instructors of the 2022 Creative Strategy Planning boot camp are:

Dave Di Veroli, Chief Strategy Officer, Akcelo

Louise McQuat, Creative Director, Akcelo

Cam Cage, Experience Director, Akcelo

Kenneth Parris III, Freelance Creative at Akcelo

Jenny Mak, Creative Partner, DDB

Heather Sheen, Planning Partner, DDB

Matt Springate, Chief Strategy Officer, TBWA

Gavin McLeod, Chief Creative Officer, CHEP Network

Nic Jacobs, Head of Strategy, M&C Saatchi

Elaine Li, Creative Director, Howatson & Company

Charlotte Marshall, Planning Director, The Monkeys

Ryan O’Connell, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy

Sophie Langton, Head of Connection Strategy, The Spark Foundry

Emelie Lundberg, Head of Social, The Works

Tim Collier, Partner, Head of Strategy & Integrated Planning, Connecting Plots

Tim Rasbash, Managing Director & Founder, Yellow Agency

Dom McCarthy, Director, Fiftyfive5

Stuart Malcolm, Director, Crowd DNA APAC

Julia Vargiu, Founder & Director, New Business Methodologies

Darren Woolley, Founder & Global CEO, Trinity P3.

The next round of boot camps starts on 6 February 2023. Tuition is $4,950 each.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Miami Ad School

Latest News

The Nutrition Couch Hits 1M Downloads Via ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network
  • Media
  • Technology

The Nutrition Couch Hits 1M Downloads Via ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network

In just over 12 months, The Nutrition Couch Podcast produced by dietitians Leanne Ward and Susie Burrell for ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network has hit 1 million downloads. The Nutrition Couch is a health podcast hosted and produced by qualified dietitians hosted by Susie Burrell and Leanna Ward. Throughout each episode, Burrell and Ward share their experience in […]

Hit 103.1 & 102.3 Triple M are the new media partners of the Townsville Fire WNBL team, with a launch at the Townsville radio stations HQ.
  • Marketing
  • Media

Townsville Fire WNBL Teams Up With Hit 103.1 And 102.3 Triple M

Townsville Fire, who compete in the WNBL in Australia, have partnered with radio stations Hit 103.1 and 102.3 Triple M to highlight the team’s performances over the course of the coming season. Main image L to R: Courtney Woods (Townsville Fire WNBL), Steve ‘Pricey’ Price (Triple M), Stephanie Reid (Townsville Fire WNBL), Shannon Seebohm (coach, […]

Infobip And Microsoft Team Up With WhatsApp And SMS Integration
  • Technology

Infobip And Microsoft Team Up With WhatsApp And SMS Integration

Global cloud communications company Infobip enhances its collaboration with Microsoft by integrating its WhatsApp and SMS channels to help businesses to deepen customer relationships, increase loyalty and boost sales. This follows Infobip’s deployment of its Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) on Microsoft Azure last year, adding its omnichannel capabilities to Microsoft’s platforms. Customers increasingly want to message […]

InfoSum Launches Platform Sigma For Data Collaboration
  • Technology

InfoSum Launches Platform Sigma For Data Collaboration

Data collaboration platform InfoSum has announced the launch of Platform Sigma, the next evolution in first-party data collaboration and privacy protection. These enhancements, the most significant update in InfoSum’s history, provide organizations with a safe, secure, and interoperable infrastructure to build and manage their own data clean rooms.  Platform Sigma is the next-generation data collaboration […]

IPG Posts 7.9% Organic Growth In Q2
  • Advertising
  • Media

IPG Posts 7.9% Organic Growth In Q2

Once again B&T's slicing, dicing & blending IPG's Q2 numbers to deliver this smoothie-esque financial fact sheet.