Harshita Chandirami Wins Miami Ad School’s Top Dog Award
Miami Ad School Sydney has announced that Harshita Chandirami (second from left in lead image) has won the Top Dog award for her outstanding performance in the school’s 2022 Creative Strategy Planning boot camp.
Chandiramani, who currently works as a Senior Account Executive at a B2B agency said: ‘’I never imagined that I would find what I had been seeking through this boot camp – something that energizes me and the realisation that if you do what you love with an eagerness to learn, the results are magic. Each of the themed sessions allowed us to explore what we enjoyed.
Despite the challenges of working full-time and meeting tight deadlines, the opportunity to learn from some of the brightest minds and to work on briefs that have a real impact was truly transformative. What made it possible was all my peers constantly pushing each other to be the best. We are only at the beginning of this journey, so congratulations to everyone.’’
Dave Di Veroli, Chief Strategy Officer at Akcelo who co-taught ‘The Pitch’ class and ‘Brand Experience’ added: “The industry needs the next generation of marketers and agency leaders to be equipped with the skills to take on the brand challenges of tomorrow and this Bootcamp really will accelerate the students capabilities”.
The 2022 boot camps graduates are (from left): Laura Salamito, strategist at Akcelo, Harshita Chandiramani, senior Account executive at B2B Agency, Ruth Romero Sanchez, event manager at Dingoes Australia, Jane Quach, advertising manager at Media Merchants, Annelise Moul, account manager, media monks
Miami Ad School’s 12-week boot camps are designed to train its participants in strategy as well as creative skills to meet the industry’ increasing demand for hybrid roles. The classes are taught by senior strategists and creatives from Sydney’s leading agencies.
The Creative Strategy Boot Camp was in partnership between Brand experience and innovation company Akcelo with the Miami Ad School. It consists of four courses that are synchronized to assist students in building a professional planner’s portfolio with live briefs:
- Toolbox, which focuses on strategic and creative tools;
- Brand Experience, where students learn to inject ideas into different digital and physical spaces;
- The Pitch which replicates an agency pitch where teams create campaigns based on live briefs and present them to the clients in a competitive setting;
- Creative Strategy Workshops, which provides hands-on immersive training across all current strategy issues from Research, Insights, Creative Briefs and Media to Effectiveness and New Business.
The boot camp concludes over the next two weeks when students present their portfolio to decision makers of Sydney’s leading advertising agencies.
The instructors of the 2022 Creative Strategy Planning boot camp are:
Dave Di Veroli, Chief Strategy Officer, Akcelo
Louise McQuat, Creative Director, Akcelo
Cam Cage, Experience Director, Akcelo
Kenneth Parris III, Freelance Creative at Akcelo
Jenny Mak, Creative Partner, DDB
Heather Sheen, Planning Partner, DDB
Matt Springate, Chief Strategy Officer, TBWA
Gavin McLeod, Chief Creative Officer, CHEP Network
Nic Jacobs, Head of Strategy, M&C Saatchi
Elaine Li, Creative Director, Howatson & Company
Charlotte Marshall, Planning Director, The Monkeys
Ryan O’Connell, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy
Sophie Langton, Head of Connection Strategy, The Spark Foundry
Emelie Lundberg, Head of Social, The Works
Tim Collier, Partner, Head of Strategy & Integrated Planning, Connecting Plots
Tim Rasbash, Managing Director & Founder, Yellow Agency
Dom McCarthy, Director, Fiftyfive5
Stuart Malcolm, Director, Crowd DNA APAC
Julia Vargiu, Founder & Director, New Business Methodologies
Darren Woolley, Founder & Global CEO, Trinity P3.
The next round of boot camps starts on 6 February 2023. Tuition is $4,950 each.
Please login with linkedin to commentMiami Ad School
Latest News
Sydney Water Brings Water To life With Discovery Tour Roadshow
Creative partner Because Creative Experiences transforms a water maintenance van into an immersive water education experience, powered by AR and gamification technology.
Reports: NBN To Pitch Its $30 Million Media Account
NBN set to pitch its media account. Presumably less concerned with reliability and speed issues.
Gogglebox Australia’s Matriarch Di Kershaw Has Sadly Passed Away
In sad news today, Gogglebox Australia star Di Kershaw has passed away after a short illness.
The Nutrition Couch Hits 1M Downloads Via ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network
In just over 12 months, The Nutrition Couch Podcast produced by dietitians Leanne Ward and Susie Burrell for ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network has hit 1 million downloads. The Nutrition Couch is a health podcast hosted and produced by qualified dietitians hosted by Susie Burrell and Leanna Ward. Throughout each episode, Burrell and Ward share their experience in […]
Report: Consumers Expect Kindness, Honesty, Humanity & Vulnerability From Brands
Brands now expected to behave like a bit of a sooky, soft boy Tinder date says new report.
ABC Announces Stan Grant As Sole Host For Q&A Triggering Backlash Online
The ABC announces Stan Grant as sole host of Q&A. A decision that has divided the three people who actually watch it.
Palin Communications Eyes Off British Talent Amidst Australian Skills Shortage
Palin Communications eyes UK talent amid worker shortage. Turkmenistan apparently not considered.
Sunday TV Wrap: Seven’s This Is Your Life Debuts To 655,000 Eyeballs, Thanks To Ian Thorpe
We tend to forget all about our Olympians post-retirement. But definitely not Ian or Cathy. And Dawn, of course.
Lisa Wilkinson Puts Project Rumours To Bed
Lisa confirms her allegiance to The Project, meaning the family's income won't have to rely on Peter's tedious books.
Townsville Fire WNBL Teams Up With Hit 103.1 And 102.3 Triple M
Townsville Fire, who compete in the WNBL in Australia, have partnered with radio stations Hit 103.1 and 102.3 Triple M to highlight the team’s performances over the course of the coming season. Main image L to R: Courtney Woods (Townsville Fire WNBL), Steve ‘Pricey’ Price (Triple M), Stephanie Reid (Townsville Fire WNBL), Shannon Seebohm (coach, […]
Just Married J-Lo Goes Entirely Buff To Promote Her Own Booty Balm
If anyone's found the elixir of youth it has to be J-Lo. While husband Ben still in rehab trying to get off the elixir.
Sorrell’s S4 To “Put The Brakes On Hiring” As Cost Overruns See The Share Price Tank 44%
Sir Martin seriously thinking he should've just taken the retirement option after all as S4's woes worsen.
UM Australia Partners With Clean Up Australia For Global IMPACT Day
B&T lauds the UM team for their work with Clean Up Australia. Let's be honest, we'd skive off to the pub if we did it.
Study Finds AR Ads Provide Utility & Help Build Deeper Connections With Consumers
Does your ad strategy remain ski machines on Studio 10 advertorials? Time to get modern with this AR news.
10’s Fabulously Bonkers Hunted Is The Crazy The Network Needs
10's Hunted is proving this year's surprise smash hit. Surprise disasters include Big Brother and Beauty And The Geek.
In Marketing We Trust To Host Google Free Product Listings Webinar
Want to know more about Google Free Product Listings? This webinar's for you. Or why not sign a colleague up from spite.
Adobe’s Loni Stark Talks Digital-First Economy And The Importance Of Creativity
B&T's chatting with Adobe's Loni Stark. Yes, total world domination was briefly mentioned, however politely batted away.
Clems Sydney Unveils New Work For Unilever Ice Cream’s Bite Range
Counting the days to summer? Here's the first of the ice cream spots, meaning VB & Gold Coast holidays can't be far off.
Asembl Combines Violet Crumble With Feminae Beverage Co For Delightful New Drink
Looking to relive your horrific teenage acne stage? This Violet Crumble cocktail could well be for you.
Optimising Bolsters Team With Leadership Promotion And SEO Hires
B&T adores the fresh-faced enthusiasm of this press photo. It's in direct contrast to our own wretched brokenness.
PHD Wins Tea Brand Ekaterra’s Media
PHD offices forced to hide the International Roast caterer's tin after agency wins tea brand in competitive pitch.
GroupM Agencies Work To Decarbonise Australia’s Digital Media
GroupM Agencies to decarbonise Australia's digital media, with all eyes now on Aimee Buchanan's 2016 V8 Commodore.
Delta Sizzles For Revlon In New Work Via Indie Agency Emotive
Delta Goodrem shows off her sultry, sexy side in latest work for Revlon. Still making dour, sexless music, however.
A Heavy Metal Band Played At The Bottom Of A Pool To Show How Silent A Drowning Actually Is
This is an incredibly effective water safety message, even if the actual soundtrack has you wishing you were deaf.
The Federal Government’s Latest $11 Million COVID PSA Branded Massive Flop
If there's a plus to COVID, it's been very, very profitable for agencies. Unless those agencies also had travel clients.
Online Retailer: Westpac’s Matthew Hassan Talks Economic Outlook For Retail
Who better to talk retail's financial health than a banking boss. Sure, Kitty Flanagan would've been more entertaining.
Infobip And Microsoft Team Up With WhatsApp And SMS Integration
Global cloud communications company Infobip enhances its collaboration with Microsoft by integrating its WhatsApp and SMS channels to help businesses to deepen customer relationships, increase loyalty and boost sales. This follows Infobip’s deployment of its Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) on Microsoft Azure last year, adding its omnichannel capabilities to Microsoft’s platforms. Customers increasingly want to message […]
InfoSum Launches Platform Sigma For Data Collaboration
Data collaboration platform InfoSum has announced the launch of Platform Sigma, the next evolution in first-party data collaboration and privacy protection. These enhancements, the most significant update in InfoSum’s history, provide organizations with a safe, secure, and interoperable infrastructure to build and manage their own data clean rooms. Platform Sigma is the next-generation data collaboration […]
Triple M’s Jess Eva Copes Gross Comments Over Viral Braless Photo
Social media can be equal parts facilitator of humanity and vile, stinking cesspool. Read the latter in action here.
Thursday TV Wrap: Sarah Ferguson’s 7.30 Pulled In Over Half A Million Eyeballs
It appears Sarah Ferguson's wasted no time making the 7.30 chair her own. Still has "Leigh Sales" on dressing room door.
UTS Re-Skilling Women To Re-Enter The Workforce In Digital Marketing Roles
Why not make 2022 "your year" with a digital marketing course from UTS? Also a lot less sweaty than any gym membership.
A Letter To The Women I’ve Worked With: Yun Yip, Foxcatcher
Foxcatcher's Yun Yip pens a letter to her female colleagues. Thankfully no mention of who ate the last piece of cake.
FleishmanHillard Announces Slew Of New Leadership Appointments
There's a number of changes over at the FleishmanHillard offices today and not just a move to gluten-free bread.
IPG Posts 7.9% Organic Growth In Q2
Once again B&T's slicing, dicing & blending IPG's Q2 numbers to deliver this smoothie-esque financial fact sheet.
Online Retail Industry Award Winners Announced
It was a sea of ICONIC, Shein & Net A Porter on the red carpet at last night's Online Retail Industry gala awards bash.
Report: It’ll Now Cost Brands Up To $144K For A Sponsored Post With Nick Kyrgios
Think chivalry, sportsmanship & gentleman behaviour's all but dead? Confirm it here with this Nick Kyrgios news.