Harry Triguboff And Jack Cowin Headline Forbes Australia’s 2024 Icons & Investors Summit

Forbes Australia has announced its inaugural Forbes Australia Icons & Investors Summit, taking place on Friday 13 September at the Hyatt Regency, Sydney.

The Summit will present the heavyweights of Australian business, property, and investment in conversation with Forbes Australia, with an influential lineup of speakers including founder and managing director of Meriton Group, Harry Triguboff AO; chairman and managing director of Competitive Foods Australia, Jack Cowin; portfolio manager of Tribeca Investment Partners, Jun Bei Liu; managing director of BlackRock, Chantal Giles; director of Forbes Global Properties, Tracey Atkins; managing partner at McVay Real Estate, Sam McVay; and more speakers to be announced.

These power players, dealmakers, business icons, and wealth and property experts will convene for intimate roundtable conversations focused on answering one question: “Where are you putting your money?” (inspired by “Where I’m Putting The Money”, a popular column in Forbes Australia).

Harry Triguboff AO is Australia’s most successful residential property developer. He has overseen the construction of more than 77,000 residential sites, won numerous awards for his contributions to the Australian property industry, and is a well-known philanthropist. Chinese-born, he spent the first 15 years of his life in Tientsin (now Tianjin), south of Beijing, before coming to Australia where he attended Scots College in Sydney. He went on to own a taxi fleet and milk run before building his first block of apartments and establishing Meriton at 30 years old in 1963. He appeared on the cover of the April/May 2024 issue of Forbes Australia.

Jack Cowin is the founder and executive chairman of Competitive Foods Australia Pty Ltd (CFAL), one of Australia’s biggest privately owned companies, and a pioneer of the local fast food industry. Over the years, he has built a diversified food retailing and manufacturing empire with 450 Hungry Jack’s outlets and three food manufacturing plants. CFAL turns over $2 billion a year, has more than 20,000 employees across Australia and New Zealand, and exports to 29 countries. He is a patron of the Australian Canadian Chamber of Commerce, as well as being active in the Young Presidents’ Organisation since 1972.

Jun Bei Liu, portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners, oversees the Alpha Plus Fund, having quadrupled its assets since 2019. With an 18-year tenure at Tribeca, starting as an equity analyst in 2005, she holds a commerce degree from the University of NSW and credentials including GAICD and CFA. Liu was featured in the “Where I’m Putting The Money” column in the June/July issue of Forbes Australia and appears in key media outlets and industry events. Liu’s career is marked by her market insights and commitment to diversity in finance.

Forbes Australia editor-in-chief, Sarah O’Carroll, said the aim of the Icons & Investors Summit is to understand how wealth experts are navigating the massive disruption to traditional industries and to learn where the money is going.

“This is a rare opportunity to hear from Australian icons Harry Triguboff and Jack Cowin, whose transformative impact on their industries and decades of experience navigating market disruptions will offer invaluable lessons,” said O’Carroll.

“Attendees will also hear from a lineup of property and wealth experts, typically reserved for the market’s elite. Forbes Australia is facilitating an intimate environment for high-level conversations focused on wealth creation and the future of wealth distribution. This event embodies the very essence of Forbes, and I’m thrilled to be presenting it”.

Returning with its third naming-rights sponsorship with Forbes Australia, NAB Private Wealth is the presenting sponsor of the Icons & Investors Summit in collaboration with JBWere and nabtrade.