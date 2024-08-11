Hardhat Addresses ‘The Elephant In The Womb’ With A Charity Art Auction

Despite estimations that one in seven women suffer from endometriosis, a condition that causes pain in your lower tummy or back, severe period pain and pain during or after sex – it currently takes an average of six and a half years to be diagnosed.

It’s a disease that often lies in plain sight, historically dismissed and ignored. It’s for this reason that Hardhat recently held a charity art auction to raise money for Endometriosis Australia.

The Elephant in the Womb art exhibition featured pieces created by Hardhatters and friends of the agency across various mediums from collage and sculpture to photography, fashion and fine art. From Creative to Client Service, all agency teams were represented, and one unique piece was created live on the night by Melbourne artist Ayden Emini.

The basketball half-court at Hardhat’s HQ was transformed into a gallery for the night, with a packed house of art lovers bidding and bopping the night away. Alongside tickets and extra contributions, a whopping $3,490 was raised for Endometriosis Australia with all 25 works of art sold on the night.

Hardhat creative director and creator of the Art for Ad’s Sake newsletter, Jonathan Heath, had this to say: “I have been angling to turn our court space into a gallery ever since I joined the agency, and to have the maiden voyage be such a memorable success was truly heartwarming. It was incredible to see the volume of creativity and passion on display and wonderful to be surrounded by talented friends, supporting each other – as well as this extremely important cause. Watch this space, we’ll be back.”

If you would like to add any further donations you can do so via this link: https://endoaustraliafundraiser.org.au/chanel-paulus

Hardhat was founded in 2005. The agency creates behaviour change for challenger brands through a combination of creativity and behavioural insights.