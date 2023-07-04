Hamish And Zoe Foster Blake Set To Star On The Block

Power couple Hamish Blake and  Zoe Foster Blake are reported to be appearing on this year’s series of Nine’s The Block.

The Daily Mail reported that the comedian and beauty mogul are to appear as bidders on the renovation series. They are supposedly interested in buying one of the properties on Charming St in Hampton East, Melbourne. 

Whilst the pair currently live in Sydney, a source told Woman’s Day that Melbourne will always be home for the couple.

“They know what a good investment The Block houses are – and even though they’ve been living in Sydney for three years now, Melbourne will always be home for them.”

The source added that the $100,000 prize money will also help a friend of the couple, and ex-assistant, who will be appearing on the show as a contestant.

Nine released a first look at the this year’s The Block yesterday.

In the teaser, Nine reveals that The Block will be winding back the clock a few decades.

Host Scott Cam’s attire (a leather jacket and a full head of hair) is a good indication that we’re heading to the 1950s.

“Ah the ’50s what a time to be alive – houses had all the mod cons and life in the ‘burbs was pretty bloody perfect,” Scotty says.

Scott Cam

Every time traveller’s dream will come true as the Blockheads are tasked with renovating “five incredible Aussie homes direct from the ’50s”.

The trailer introduces us the new rookie renovators who are all keen to be crowned the next winners of The Block.

“Five feisty new Blockhead couples travel back in time to battle it out for the Block’s best houses yet,” the voiceover teases.

We meet Kyle and Leslie, Liberty and Eliza, Gian and Steph, Ash and Leah and Kristy and Brett.

