Half Dome Wins Performance & SEO For Transport & Logistics Insurer NTI

Indie media shop Half Dome has won the performance media and SEO work for leading specialist insurance provider NTI.

Under the new remit, Half Dome will be responsible for managing all performance media, SEO and strategy, plus CRO and data analytics in partnership with tech agency Digital Immersion.

NTI is an Australian specialist insurance provider in the transport and logistics sector, offering comprehensive insurance products including truck, mobile plant and equipment, cargo, marine, and roadside assistance, as well as risk advisory services. As a joint venture between Insurance Australia Limited (CGU Insurance) and AAI Limited (Vero Insurance), NTI is dedicated to supporting Australian businesses and communities.

Its brands include NTI (Commercial truck, mobile plant & equipment and marine insurance solutions), Truck Assist (truck roadside assistance and a direct-to-consumer truck insurance offering), Parcel Protect (an innovative shipping & delivery insurance solution for e-commerce merchants) and CoRsafe (a supply chain end-to-end chain of responsibility management system).

Half Dome co-founder and head of clients, Will Harms, said: “Right from the first meeting, NTI and Half Dome just clicked. Our product is perfectly suited to helping them unlock their next phase of growth across media strategy, performance and SEO, and our teams get on like a house on fire. They’re also super smart marketers so I know we will do some great work together.”

Charlie Mayne, digital marketing and media manager at NTI, said: “We were impressed with Half Dome’s responses during the pitch process – not only did they clearly know their stuff, but it also felt as though we were on the same page, both professionally and personally, from the outset.

NTI’s in the midst of significant growth and evolution, and we’re excited to have chosen the right partner to challenge us and propel us forward – we’re looking forward to getting stuck in with the team.”

Jason Kibsgaard, head of marketing at NTI, said: “Half Dome’s response to our pitch was thoughtful and detailed and demonstrated a fantastic understanding of how we can work together to grow our business. The entire team was engaged throughout the process, and we are looking forward to working together with them moving forward.”

The appointment to Brisbane-based NTI contributes to Half Dome’s growing presence across Australia. With clients now based in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane, it further highlights the agency’s capabilities in delivering innovative media solutions across diverse Australian markets.

Joe Frazer, co-founder and head of growth at Half Dome said this move into the Queensland market was an exciting next step for the agency.

“We are really excited to be working with NTI as our agency continues its growth trajectory. We are proud to continue delivering market-leading work for clients across Australia who are like-minded and want to do boundary-breaking work.”