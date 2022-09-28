Gwyneth Paltrow Stripping Down To Her Birthday Suit Is Her Best Marketing Move Since Her Vagina Candle

Gwyneth Paltrow might be better at marketing than acting. She’s stripped down on her business Goop’s Instagram to celebrate her 50th birthday and get the brand some buzz – icon behaviour.

Paltrow posted a series of photos on her personal Instagram and Goop’s Instagram. The caption for Goop’s Instagram reads: “There are birthday suits, and then there are ‘birthday suits.’ Happy 50th birthday, GP.”

Obviously, celebrities getting semi-naked always gets tons of buzz, but strategically placing it on Goop’s Instagram also drives traffic and gets Goop some publicity – a girl boss move.

Paltrow isn’t a stranger to a clever marketing hack. She just starred in the creative UberEats commercial where she chowed down on one of her Vagina Candles and released her own Vagina Candle.

Basically, Gwen is the queen of generating some much-needed buzz, and we should all bow down.

Photo Credit/@goop/Instagram.