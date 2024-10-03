Gumtree Group & AdFixus Partner To Enrich Addressable Audiences

Gumtree Group and AdFixus have announced a partnership that will deliver a durable, deterministic first-party identifier to all of the Gumtree Group properties which include CarsGuide and Autotrader, to ensure addressability regardless of which browser is used.

It will form a critical part of Gumtree Group’s ongoing digital advertising and marketing growth strategy, reinforcing its position as one of Australia’s leading marketplace companies.

AdFixus empowers businesses to personalise customer experiences and optimise advertising while respecting customer privacy. With AdFixus, customers gain control over their data through privacy-centric identifiers, ensuring a transparent and respectful relationship. Businesses, in turn, benefit from increased visibility and longevity of their audiences.

Gumtree Group will leverage AdFixus’ patented, global first technology to develop a unique, integrated, cross-platform digital experience that connects audiences with brands while maintaining full addressability and in a privacy-centric first party manner.

It will elevate Gumtree Group’s media arm by enhancing its durability and applicability, enabling seamless creation and management of digital experiences and advertising opportunities across all properties.

“Gumtree Group is committed to investing in market-leading solutions that amplify our audience proposition and deliver optimal outcomes for our advertising partners. Working with AdFixus allows Gumtree Group to offer full addressability across our diverse range of digital portfolios, optimise campaigns, and provide deeper insights and attribution to the campaigns across our network,” said Paul Russell, CPTO at Gumtree Group.

“Gumtree Group’s commitment to delivering privacy-centric addressable audiences aligns perfectly with AdFixus. Our alliance highlights our robust partnerships with our clients, who trust us to deliver exceptional results. We are honoured by their confidence and are committed to continuously exceeding their expectations as we grow together,” said Marko Markovic, CEO and founder of AdFixus.