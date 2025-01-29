Grill’d Signs On As Fresh New Major Partner For Melbourne Football Club

Grill’d Burgers has announced a partnership with the Melbourne Football Club. The fresh deal will see the Melbourne-born burger brand become a major partner of the club, with the Grill’d logo to sit front and centre on the club’s AFL guernsey, taking the position for the upcoming 2025 AFL season. It will also feature on the top back of the AFLW jumper.

This partnership marks Grill’d’s first foray into AFL sponsorship, replacing McDonald’s, signifying a shared commitment to community, health, and quality, with both organisations striving to make a positive impact on and off the field.

Grill’d is no stranger to feeding sporting teams and athletes and working with club sports dietitians and nutritionists. AFL clubs already use Grill’d catering as the players’ preference.

In the past 12 months alone, Grill’d has catered over 6000 burgers to 18 AFL Clubs.

Grill’d, which opened its first restaurant in Melbourne in 2004, has built a reputation for providing healthier, tastier, premium burgers. Its menu features 100% natural, premium ingredients high in protein and low in sugar, with 13 essential vitamins and minerals and real nutritional benefits to drive athlete performance.

Grill’d Founder Simon Crowe said it’s exciting that two Melbourne-based, born-and-bred brands have come together to support each other. “AFL players, and elite athletes more broadly, have embraced Grill’d, not just because our burgers taste so good, but because they’re made with real, natural, premium, locally sourced ingredients that deliver the nutritional benefits athletes need to perform at their peak.

“As a Melbourne-born and bred business passionate about what makes this city so special, we’re super excited to partner with the Dees and support them both on and off the field.”

Melbourne Chief Commercial Officer Chris Kearon echoed Crowe’s excitement, with Grill’d strongly aligning with the club’s values. “The team at Grill’d place strong importance on health and nutrition, community initiatives, and giving back to social impact programs, and we’re thrilled to partner with an organisation that our fans, staff and players can be proud of,” Kearon said.

“We look forward to working with the team at Grill’d in 2025 to deliver some exciting – and of course delicious – deals to the Melbourne faithful.”

Melbourne AFL Captain Max Gawn expressed his delight in the Dees’ latest addition. “I’m a huge fan of Grill’d, as are a lot of the boys, so we’re pumped to officially have them on board,” Gawn said. “I’ve heard there are some exciting things in the works, too, so hopefully, the Dees fans are just as stoked.”

With 173 burger restaurants across the country, Grill’d focuses on giving back via its Local Matters program, where each restaurant donates $500 to a local community group each month. This initiative has generated more than $7 million to local communities within Australia across Grill’d’s 20-year history. Grill’d is also a Major Partner of the Melbourne Storm and the Australian Institute of Sport.

