Grill’d App Recognised In Australia’s International Good Design Awards

Grill’d saw its app recognised by The Australian Good Design Awards, in the Digital Design category for exceptional design and innovation. The app was launched last April, designed by lead digital agency DEPT, and underwent a complete transformation focusing on enhancing user experience and efficiency.

The 2024 Australian Good Design Awards were unveiled in a grand ceremony at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Sydney, attended by over 1,000 distinguished guests from design, architecture, engineering, and business sectors.

This year’s theme, “The Design Effect” underscored the role design plays in shaping better products, services, spaces, and experiences while driving the transition to a more sustainable, less carbon-intensive future.

“Grill’d aimed to enhance their app platform’s user retention and satisfaction by addressing scalability and market demands. The project boosted competitiveness and user experience through meticulous design and strategic improvements. The Jury recognises this project for its professional execution and its alignment with market expectations. It is a prime example of how targeted design solutions can drive business success,” said The Good Design Awards Jury.

“This year’s Awards reflect the profound ripple effects that exceptional design can have on people, place, and planet. The projects honoured in these Awards exemplify how thoughtful design can drive meaningful change, not only enhancing user experiences and the way people interact with the world but also contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous future,” said Rachel Wye, managing director of Good Design Australia.

“The Australian Good Design Awards are proud to recognise the truly inspirational work that is being done across different design disciplines, sectors, and industries in Australia and overseas,” added Wye.

DEPT designed the new Grill’d app, serving as an extension of Grill’d’s internal product, tech, and creative teams.

“We’re so proud to see our design work for Grill’d recognised by the Good Design Awards. Working alongside the Grill’d team, we aimed to deliver an experience that was both sleek and easy to use, that continues to create engagement and connection with their customers and helps drive growth for their business“, said Evan Davey, partner and SVP of growth from DEPT.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved with the Grill’d app, delivering an ordering experience defined by simplicity, making it easy to enjoy healthy burgers, customised to taste and dietaries. Paired with Relish’s ‘8&Donate’ initiative, we empower members to enjoy their perks and give back to their local communities. We’ve woven heart into functionality, and this is just the beginning—many more exciting enhancements are on the horizon”, said Anna Pearce, head of digital and Relish at Grill’d.

The 2024 Awards covered more than 32 Categories across 12 Design Disciplines. The Awards were evaluated by more than 80 Jurors from around the globe, including designers, engineers, architects, and industry leaders.