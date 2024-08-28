Gravity Media & TEG Sport Partner For Australian & International Coverage Of Inaugural Perth International Football Cup

Gravity Media has confirmed a complete broadcast technology and television production partnership with TEG Sport that will see Gravity Media Australia create and deliver the Australian and global all-screens coverage of a new international football event, the Perth International Football Cup presented by Ninja which will showcase four of the world’s leading women’s football teams.

Gravity Media Australia has been appointed by TEG Sport as the “host” broadcast company for the event. As part of the partnership with TEG Sport, Gravity Media Australia will access internationally

acknowledged camera and broadcast and production technologies designed and developed by Gravity Media.

Beyond providing broadcast technologies and as “host” broadcast company, Gravity Media Australia has also been appointed as the television production company for the Perth International Football Cup presented by Ninja, working in collaboration with Optus Sport and globally with BeIN Sports and the participating Women’s Super League teams’ and Paris SaintGermain broadcast platforms in creating, producing and delivering the complete television production of the event for audiences in Australia and across the world.

Australians will see some of the biggest clubs and names in women’s football live on Optus Sport, when the Perth International Football Cup presented by Ninja gets underway on Wednesday, 28 August.

Fans in Australia will be able to watch all four matches for free by simply creating an Optus Sport account. Along with exclusive live coverage, Optus Sport will provide extensive ondemand options including highlights and mini matches for tournament.

The tournament features Barclays Women’s Super League sides West Ham United (home to Katrina Gorry), Manchester City (featuring Mary Fowler and Alanna Kennedy) and Leicester City (including Courtney Nevin) battle it out alongside French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The event will see two semi-finals at HBF Park, with the opening game between Manchester City and Leicester City on 28 August. West Ham United will take on Paris Saint-Germain on 29 August. The winners of the semi-finals will take on each other on 1 September, with the other two teams playing beforehand in a 3rd place playoff.

In a significant logistics and production undertaking, Gravity Media will deploy 11 cameras, state-of-the-art high definition outside broadcast truck technology and a crew of 40 to cover the event in Perth, coupled with cellular and cloud-based technologies linking to the Gravity Media Production Centre in Sydney to streamline and enhance the efficient delivery of the complete broadcast production to a global audience across multiple international broadcast and content delivery platforms.

Gravity Media Australia is also delivering the complete live production and post-production for the coverage, including the opening video sequences and on-screen graphics outcomes.

Gravity Media Australia Head of Production Mike Purcell said “Gravity Media is thrilled to be appointed by and work closely with TEG Sport in providing a turnkey solution. Football is in our production and broadcast DNA. We look forward to delivering an engaging and exciting worldwide broadcast of the Perth International Football Cup.”

Gravity Media Australia business development manager, Nigel Naseby said: “Gravity Media looks forward to the Perth International Cup and playing a major role in taking this new event to a global audience.”

TEG Group CEO Geoff Jones said: “TEG Sport is delighted to appoint Gravity Media as the Broadcast Partner for the Perth International Football Cup presented by Ninja. “We look forward to working with them to bring football fans a state-of-the-art viewing experience from the comfort of home. I encourage all fans to tune into Optus Sport for what is sure to be an exciting match”.

The partnership with TEG Sport in delivering Australian and international coverage of the Perth International Football Cup presented by Ninja builds on Gravity Media Australia’s acknowledged broadcast technology and production partnerships across major sports in Australia include the Australian Open and the Summer of Tennis, the Melbourne Cup and all major horse racing events in Australia, the Bathurst 1000 and the Repco Supercars Championship, the Bathurst 12 Hour, the ESL Intel Extreme Masters Sydney, the World Athletics Cross Country Championships, the Tour Down Under, Cadel Evans Road Race, the PGA Tour of Australasia, the Stawell Gift, the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) in Melbourne, the Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, the Adelaide Equestrian Festival, Crankworx Cairns, the UCI MTB World Championships, the UCI BMX Racing World Cup, the FIM World Supercross Championship in Melbourne, the BMX Racing World Cup in Brisbane, a partnership with Cricket Australia for the coverage of multiple cricket competitions in Australia and the delivery of broadcast and production technology requirements for coverage of the rapidly expanding and developing AFLW.

Through its studios, production, post-production, outside broadcast facilities and specialist camera technologies, Gravity Media Australia is currently involved with major production companies, television networks and pay television and streaming platforms in Australia across projects including The Voice, Australian Idol, Dancing with the Stars, The Masked Singer, Australia’s Got Talent, Would I Lie to You?, The 1% Club and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Gravity Media Australia post-production centre, Gravity House, plays a key role in the production of major international television productions across broadcast, subscription and streaming platforms, as well as movies from the Marvel Universe and projects from multiple US and international studios, and many of Australia’s leading independent films.