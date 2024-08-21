Government & Businesses Should Shift Focus To Digital Natives, Finds R/GA Report

A new study by R/GA Australia has highlighted a critical flaw in how current digital experiences are built: they are still tailored to digital adopters rather than digital natives.

The Gen One Report draws on insights from over fifteen hundred Australians aged 15 and above, using diary studies, in-depth interviews, and quantitative analysis. It explores the digital divide of expectations and how they should dramatically transform the way digital interactions are designed.

“We set out to understand what makes Gen One different, so everyone can benefit from a digital-first world. Persisting with a Digital Adopter-centric design approach risks alienating Gen One and limiting technological adoption. It’s time for us to learn from Gen One to accelerate toward a more inclusive digital future,” said Tish Karunarathna, executive director of R/GA public practice.

“Australia’s largest demographic is the one that’s never known a world without the internet. We have to evolve the user experience to address the expectations of a generation born with technology, and in doing so we’ll create a more inclusive and accessible future for everyone,” added Victoria Curro, managing director of R/GA Australia.

The report’s findings centre on how the digital landscape has been shaped for and by digital adopters, individuals who were not born into the digital world, but have adapted to it over time. This has led to direct translations of physical experiences into the digital realm and decades of incremental innovation.

To adapt to the changing demographic landscape dominated by digital natives, it is imperative to shift design priorities. R/GA’s research shows that adhering to outdated design approaches risks alienating Gen One, who have elevated expectations of technology. Interestingly, the research suggests that by designing for this group, we can benefit everyone. This approach ensures no one is left behind while advancing everyone forward, recognising Gen One as the first generation in a new digital age.

This is particularly important as our daily digital tools – such as apps, websites, and government services – are currently designed with digital adopters in mind, rather than catering to the digital natives shaping the landscape today.

Re-thinking digital design

From digital literacy to digital empathy, key findings from the report were:

Gen One’s optimism and anxiety: Digital natives are optimistic about technology’s potential to enhance their lives. Yet, are more likely to be worried about the negative impacts on their well-being compared to Digital adopters.

Content consumption and well-being: Gen One prefers short-form, easily consumable content. However, this can contribute to feelings of anxiety and distraction. They seek a balance between technology’s benefits and drawbacks.

Privacy, trust, and ethical concerns: Establishing trust between governments and Australians is vital in the age of emerging technology. Digital Natives, though accustomed to online information sharing, have major concerns about how government data is handled. They worry about security gaps and demand more robust assurances for their credentials, stressing the importance of better trust-building practices.

Strategies for engagement