GoshDamn And Vanessa Perdriau Join CRATER’s Directing Line-Up

CRATER have brought on two new signings to their global directing roster in the form of New Zealand’s Vanessa Perdriau and GoshDamn duo Josh and Dan.

Pictured: Directors Josh and Dan (left), who make up GoshDamn, and Vanessa Perdriau (right).

GoshDamn, a UK-based and award-winning director duo, have previously worked in Australia for a Toyota and Olympic channel campaign and bring a sense of relatability to all of their films.

Their style and workflow is a mixture of both director’s individualities, with Josh being the more abstract of the two while Dan focuses on narrative and storytelling.

GoshDamn’s most recent success was a quirky film for Greenpeace titled ‘The Big Plastic Count’, and featured the duo telling the story of the charities determination to reduce single use plastic in the UK by 50%.

Google, Barbour, Honda, Toyota, Netflix & Logitech are just a few you’ll find on the duos report card.

Kiwi born and Australia based Vanessa Perdriau will also join CRATER’s line-up, having previously worked under BAFTA and SUNDANCE winning directors Jerry Rothwell and Sarah Gavron.

Her previous works, which include BAFTA Short Film longlist ‘The Widow’s Last’ and The Pitch UK winner ‘Widow’s Pitch’, set the precedence for the level of writing and directing Vanessa brings to the company.

“Vanessa’s story driven approach, along with crafting poignant cinematic moments in her films, we see aligning seamlessly to commercial projects. Having previously been on commercials with Vanessa, she also holds a command of adoration and respect amongst crew and clients making her a perfect fit within CRATER” says executive producer Steven Farrer.

Vanessa has partnered with as clients in CNN, Bosch, Sony, Dyson, The British Museum and Cancer Research, and has a further slate of features and TV projects in development.

James Hulbert, CRATER partner and creative director says “With Craters recent launch into the MENA region and our build back into the UK and Europe on approach, we’re excited to get the big wheels turning and have our roster of directors travelling the globe working across territories for all our clients. GoshDamn and Vanessa are part of the bigger picture which will also see more signings come out of the UAE and Europe”