Google & Country Press Australia Renew Partnership, Strengthening Regional Journalism

In a significant move of regional and local journalism, Country Press Australia (CPA) has announced the renewal of its partnership with Google. The agreement will allow Google to continue its support of CPA’s 240-member mastheads.

A cornerstone of the partnership is the continuation of the Google News Showcase initiative, benefiting 80 CPA publications by increasing their online readership and amplifying the reach of their critical reporting.

Alongside this, Google will continue to provide CPA members with access to training programs and innovative tools such as the Reader Revenue Manager, which helps publishers build and sustain digital subscriptions, and News Consumer Insights, offering audience analytics to better understand and engage readers.

“Google’s commitment to Country Press Australia and its 240 member mastheads is highly valued, as is the strong relationship we’ve built with their team over the past three years,” said Andrew Schreyer, president of Country Press Australia.

“The renewal of Country Press Australia’s agreement with Google shows it values our members’ unique and professionally produced content from rural, regional, and local communities in every Australian state and territory. Our members value Google’s support as it helps them keep supporting their communities with local public interest journalism that forms an essential piece of democratic infrastructure.

“This is not only a great outcome for Google and Country Press Australia members, but also good for the future of public interest journalism in rural, regional, and local communities at a challenging time for the industry.”

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Country Press Australia. Local news is essential to informed and thriving communities, and we recognise the critical role that CPA publications play in delivering this vital service. We remain committed to supporting their long-term sustainability and success,” said Nic Hopkins, Google’s head of news partnerships for Australia and New Zealand.

The renewed agreement signifies Google’s sustained investment in regional journalism, a cornerstone of Australia’s media landscape. By focusing on training, technology, and tools, the partnership equips CPA members to navigate the challenges of an ever-evolving digital media environment while maintaining their role as trusted voices in local communities.

Additionally, Google has extended agreements with several other News Showcase partners, including Solstice Media, Times News Group, The Conversation, Women’s Agenda, and Independent Australia. These partnerships reflect Google’s broader commitment to fostering a sustainable and vibrant news ecosystem in Australia.