Goodnites Unveils Global Audio Campaign To Normalise Waking Up In A Wet Bed By Destigmatising Bedwetting

Goodnites (a Kimberly Clark brand) the leading night-time underwear for kids aged 4–12, has launched a new radio campaign via FCB Aotearoa and audio specialist Eardrum, aiming to destigmatise bedwetting and reassure parents that some kids just need more time.

To break an age-old stereotype, the campaign gets the most developed, intelligent, and sophisticated children you could imagine, to teach parents a valuable lesson.

The twist? These ‘grown-up’ voices are AI amalgams of real children and adult actors, crafted to challenge expectations and underscore the core message: bedwetting isn’t a problem—it’s a phase.

“Capturing a performance beyond the child’s years was integral to the idea,” said Ralph van Dijk, founding creative director of Eardrum. “So, we recorded young actors to provide the authentic vocal qualities and then worked with a range of adult comedians to get the guide for each nuanced comedic performance. AI technology was then used to blend the two. Too often AI detracts from the craft. But this is the perfect example of how using it in service of the idea can truly elevate it.”

Commenting on the work, Patricia Corsi, chief growth officer at Kimberly Clark said: “The world judges people for the ages at which they do things, and parents judge children for the ages at which they wet the bed. I love how this campaign uses this universal truth and takes an adult approach to tackle what many think is a child’s problem. Bedwetting happens, but embarrassment doesn’t have to.”

“You might be thinking… A campaign of 90 second radio ads? What is this… the 90s? But judging how long something takes is what this campaign is all about. We’re very proud of the work, and the work we hope it will do in putting an end to something that’s been a long time coming: the stigma of bedwetting”, commented Gaetano Perry and Tim Thach, the creative team behind the work.

Credits:

Client: Kimberly-Clark

Agency: FCB Aotearoa

Chief Creative Officer: Leisa Wall

Copywriter: Gaetano Perry

Art Director: Tim Thach

Production Company: Eardrum

Director: Ralph van Dijk

Senior Producer: Tess Waldron

Producer: Emily Burns

Head of Casting: Kate Wylie

Recording studio: MassiveMusic

Sound design Eardrum

Sound Engineer Myles Lowe, Madelyn Tait & Paul Taylor

Soundtrack: c/o Audio Network

Media Agency: Publicis Media Chicago