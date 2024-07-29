Gold For Advertisers As Almost Half Of All Aussies Watch First Days Of Paris Olympic Games

Nine’s broadcast of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 has proven the power of Total TV for advertisers. The combination of live broadcast, live streaming, and on-demand television has delivered Nine’s 20 partners, sponsors, and major package holders a gold medal performance as our athletes captivate Australia.

Close to 50 per cent of all Australians – 10.7 million people – have watched Nine’s Total Television coverage of Paris 2024 over the opening days.

Coverage of Day 1 (up until 2 am) saw Nine’s metro broadcast reach 5.4 million people; 2.4 million in regional Australia and 2.3 million people on 9Now. 9Now delivered an enormous 20 per cent incremental reach to the live broadcast TV.

“Day 1 of the Olympic Games has once again proven the power of Total Television and delivered amazing results for our 20 partners, sponsors, and package holders. The combination of live broadcast, live streaming, and on-demand channels is the most powerful platform for advertisers to reach audiences at scale. Our cross-platform proposition for brands has been an enormous success. 16 days to go. Bring it on,” said Michael Stephenson, Nine’s chief sales officer.

Nine’s live broadcast of Day 1 delivered a massive 65 per cent share of its target demographic of people aged 25-54. 9Now, which delivers a younger audience, delivered an 86 per cent share of people aged 16-39, while over 263 million minutes were viewed with over 12 million stream starts.

Men’s basketball and the swimming heats were leading the charge for the most popular sports to view.

The Opening Ceremony – which saw nearly 7,000 athletes parade on boats down the River Seine to the cheers of hundreds of thousands of spectators – was followed by a huge Day 1 of competition with Team Australia capturing five Olympic medals to top the medal tally.

The Opening Ceremony reached 2.2 million Australians while Day 1 of the competition reached 9.4 million Australians, illustrating the power of Total Television to deliver the huge cultural moments that matter.

Audiences consumed Olympic coverage across all of Nine’s platforms, with The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, The Australian Financial Review, WAToday, Brisbane Times, and Nine registering increased growth and a combined 34 million page views thanks to round-the-clock coverage.