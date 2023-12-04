“Give an F About the Flags”: Surf Life Saving Australia Launches Summer Campaign Via Banter

Surf Life Saving Australia has launched a new campaign to fight drownings at the beach, featuring a cheeky approach designed to change behaviour.

Every year, over 120 people drown outside the flags on Australian beaches, and that’s too many. So, Surf Life Saving Australia is calling on beachgoers to ‘Give an F About the Flags’ this summer.

We all love having fun at the beach, whether it’s frolicking with friends, freestyling for fitness, or fumbling with a footy. However, not everyone who jumps into the ocean makes it home safely, which is why this campaign celebrates many of the things you do at the beach beginning with ‘F’, with an objective to help people remember the most important ‘F’ of all… the flags.

This campaign marks the first for SLSA under the new marketing leadership of Brett Morgan, who previously held positions at Universal Music, the AFL and the Sydney Olympic Park Authority.

“As a volunteer surf lifesaver myself, I know that many of the drownings that occur each year could be avoided if people just gave a little bit more of an F about their own safety, and swam at a patrolled location. We wanted to take a fun and unique approach to this very serious message and trusted the team at Banter to help find this balance. The end result is content that feels akin to a friend putting his, her or their arm around you and giving you some sound advice that could just save your life,” said Brett Morgan, senior marketing manager at Surf Life Saving Australia.

“Mum and Dad always taught me to swim between the flags, but I’m also in the demographic that’s most likely to ignore the advice and take risks at the beach. This campaign has really reminded me of just how easy it is to give an F about the flags. It’s been an absolute blast to work with a brand like Surf Life Saving Australia, and we can’t wait to see people in the ocean this summer…safely,” said Paul Den, co-founder of Banter.

Narrated by doting dad, former Bachelor and podcast host Matty Johnson, the campaign is running across TV, cinema, and online this summer in the hope that more people will remember to give an F about the flags.”

