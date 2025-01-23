Get Ready To Scream For Ice Cream With ALDI’s Old School Ice Cream Truck

Calling all cone-noisseurs! Get ready for some sweet savings this summer as ALDI hits the road from Thursday 30 January with a retro ice cream truck serving up delicious frozen treats at delightfully old school prices.

Cool down for less with ALDI delivering its iconic ice creams to the people of Sydney, Melbourne, and the Sunshine Coast at prices you’d remember from back in the day.

Feel like a chill-ionaire, with ALDI’s Ice Cream Truck dishing out delights from just 36c. In fact, nothing on the menu is over a buck with ALDI rolling up and rewinding the prices as if it was the 80s… EXCEPT they are the real deal in ALDI stores TODAY, meaning you can grab your cool favourites at your local ALDI at a delightfully low price to enjoy at home too.

“ALDI’s Ice Cream Truck is delivering extra sweet savings this summer, so Aussies can beat the heat without breaking the bank. The super delicious and incredibly affordable treats that are up for grabs showcase a great variety of our most iconic ice creams direct from the freezer aisle to the people of Sydney, Melbourne, and the Sunshine Coast,” said Andrew King, ALDI Australia buying director.

“From the retro inspired Summer Delight to the refreshing Tropical and Rainbow Stackerz, there is something for everyone to enjoy at prices that will make you joyfully scream for ice cream like when you were a kid. While our truck can’t roll up to every town across the country, shoppers can get their own frozen treat fixes at their local ALDI stores for exceptionally low prices,” said King.

That’s right, you can afford to have your ice cream and eat it too as ALDI Australia’s truck visits three sizzling summer locations including Balmoral Reserve in Sydney, Green Point Reserve in Victoria and Alexandra Heads SLSC on the Sunshine Coast. And the coolest part? Those low prices will be making a big impact, with 100% of all sales going to ALDI Australia’s national charity partner, Camp Quality to support kids facing cancer and their families.

Cone Appétit ice cream lovers!

Here’s the scoop:

NSW

When: Thursday 30 January, 11am – 3pm

Where: Balmoral Reserve (near the Rotunda), 8 The Esplanade, Mosman NSW 2088

VIC

When: Sunday 2 February, 11am-3pm

Where: Green Point Reserve, Brighton VIC 3186

QLD

When: Saturday 8 February, 11am-3pm

Where: Alexandra Heads Surf Life Saving Club, ​167 Alexandra Parade, Alexandra Headland QLD 4572