Get Ready For Cairns Extras – 15 Unforgettable Events Await!

With no less than 15 exciting Cairns Extras lined up, Cairns Crocodiles Presented by Pinterest offers something for everyone.

From exclusive dinners to lively lunch and learns and thought-provoking sessions, there’s no shortage of opportunities surrounding the three days of content to connect and be inspired.

New to the swelling slate are two new events including ESPN’s Halftime Happy Hour at Hemingway’s Brewery from 13-15 May, kicking off once the stellar sessions at the iconic wharf have wrapped up.

Another unique experience is VIOOH’s Breakfast which takes place on Tuesday May 13th from 8-10am at the Cairns Convention Centre.

Make sure to register and submit your expression of interest to secure your spot before it’s too late. Check out the full list of Cairns Extras and be part of these unforgettable experiences.

