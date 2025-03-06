Mix, Mingle & Make It Happen: The Power of Cairns Extras

From exclusive invite-only CMO dinners to VIP luncheons, the Cairns Extras lineup is out now!

Yes that’s right, Cairns Crocodiles isn’t just about the keynotes and panels, it’s about the conversations that happen over cocktails, the ideas sparked at breakfast and the unexpected connections made at happy hour.

With the event just a couple of months away, it’s time to check out the Cairns Extras lineup now.

Offering exclusive experiences designed to bring the industry together in new and meaningful ways, all events are designed to elevate the three-day festival of creativity experience.

“Whether you’re diving into deep industry insights over lunch, raising a glass at sunset, or celebrating the best in the business at our Cairns Crocodiles Awards night, Cairns Extras is your chance to make every moment count,” said head of Cairns Crocodiles marketing APAC, Erin Green.

ESPN, Microsoft, Mutinex, Quantcast, Pinterest, Criteo, Boomtown, Taboola, Yahoo! to name a few… have some tiptop events happening. See HERE.

From VIP dinners with the sharpest minds in media, to brewery meet-ups where deals are done over a cold one, delegates are being urged to register expressions of interest now.

While some events throughout the May 13-15 event are open to all, such as the Pinterest Welcome Party, featuring Ministry of Sound this year, and the Cairns Crocodiles Closing Party at Mexicairns, others are invite-only.

Check out the full roster of events right HERE and hurry… it’s first come first serve on some extras!