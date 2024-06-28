Gerety VIP BBQ: The Real Reason To Be In Cannes

As has become an annual tradition the Gerety Awards held their VIP BBQ in Cannes to celebrate this year’s shortlisted winners with past and present judges.

Attendees were entertained with the mouthwatering BBQ, while grabbing a drink or relaxing in the pool and the Villa even turned into a dance floor after the singer’s performance. Very few among the guests resisted but most surrendered to the DJ’s latin beats.

In a nod to the awards name and homage to Francis Gerety who wrote the iconic slogan “A Diamond is forever” everyone was given a beautiful brooch on arrival.

One lucky guest put on a brooch which rewarded them with an incredible prize: a full case of accessories from ShiftCam to film amazing quality videos with phones.

ShiftCam was founded in 2017 with a mission to reinvent mobile photography, making it even more convenient, compact, and comprehensive and to enable a seamless transition between smartphone to professional cameras. ShiftCam has created a new division together with Tantor Films/Ingrid Bragemann especially for this content called Tusk.

“It is a huge privilege to be here today, meeting the real filmmakers of the industry because ShiftCam was created to give everybody the chance to film and I never dreamt it would be possible to do such amazing things just with a phone. What people are capable of achieving today goes beyond my wildest expectations,” said Benson KL Chiu, founder & CEO at ShiftCam.

The Gerety VIP BBQ and shortlist celebration were made possible with support from Tantor Films, VML, Adobe, the Industry Club and Mastercard.