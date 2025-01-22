‘Furbzilla’ Terrifies Londoners In Bizarre Shoe Spot

Hasbro and shoe brand Heydude have partnered for a new campaign via The Berry to promote a line of Furby-inspired shoes in the UK.

The campaign, created and produced by The Berry, features an animated film that shows a giant Furby stomping around London, with a POV shot showing the new Heydude x Furby Wendy shoes.

A giant Snow-Leopard Furby nicknamed “Furbzilla” appears in London’s Parliament Square.

While the campaign is advertising the new footwear, B&T notices that it does hardly feature in the spot with digital billboards in the TVC showing the shoe collection.

The creatives on the campaign were executive creative directors Ryan Burnham and Luke Robson.

“I think I speak for all of us at The Berry when I say this has been an absolute dream project. From the moment we pitched our idea for the collab under the title ‘Furbzilla’ and got the green light, we knew we were onto a winner,” Robson said.

“It’s got everything from action-packed visuals, stunning CGI, iconic products, and plenty of tongue-in-cheek humour, all set against the backdrop of our home turf – London! We’re only just kicking off the new year, but I can already say with confidence this one’s going to be hard to beat,” he added.