Fur Media Partners With Mad Paws To Support Advertisers

Fur Media, Australia’s first-ever pet-focused media channel, has announced a unique partnership with leading online pet platform Mad Paws. This partnership will enable advertisers to reach the estimated 1.6 million pet owners more efficiently.

Lead image: Fur Media’s Nic Cann, Corey Dawson, Saskia Parton and Michael Ryan

Under the partnership, Fur Media will exclusively handle inbound advertising for Mad Paws Holdings, which includes Mad Paws and subsidiary companies Pet Chemist, Waggly pet toys and treats, and Sash pet beds.

In addition, Fur Media will sell digital advertising for Mad Paws and its owned brands as part of the agreement.

Mad Paws operates Australia’s leading online pet ecosystem, connecting pet owners with a range of high-quality services and products. The Mad Paws network has more than 1.6 million pet owners, with a deep and unrivalled data set on Australian pets.

For brands, the partnership offers unmatched access to a large, loyal community of pet lovers. Advertising opportunities are available across Fur Media’s extensive digital kiosk and content network in vets, along with Mad Paws’ websites, eDMs, social media channels, long-form and short-form content offerings, distribution and sampling, and content collaborations with ambassadors.

“Just as every pet has its own unique personality, every partnership brings its own special synergy. We’re thrilled to embark on this journey with Fur Media, whose expertise in in-bound advertising perfectly complements our mission to connect pet lovers with the best services and products. Together, we’re poised to reach new heights and create even more tails of happiness for pets and their owners,” said Mad Paws CEO, Justus Hammer.

Fur Media is set to revolutionise pet media in Australia and beyond with its ever-growing digital out-of-home network in more than 100 high-traffic vet receptions across the country.

Fur Media’s network includes an innovative range of “pee-proof” digital screens, designed to withstand paws and tails and with a slimline fit to suit vet reception areas. The network also boasts its own content delivery system, with Fur Media creating pet-friendly content for screens specifically designed to reach and engage pet lovers as they attend vet facilities.

Fur Media co-founder Nic Cann said the Mad Paws partnership would enhance the media company’s offering to advertisers. “Our strategic partnership with Mad Paws directly aligns with our mission to change the face of pet media. The partnership means brands can now reach a combined 1.6 million active pet users across the Fur Media and Mad Paws network – it’s a huge captive, premium audience,” he said.

“Mad Paws has built a highly engaged and dynamic audience, with 1.3 million monthly visits to its website and social platforms, 1.1 million subscribers to its member base and more than 20,000 purchases on its Pet Chemist website a month – it’s a massive demographic for brands to reach and connect with”.

“This partnership gives brands direct access to this extensive database of pet owners, allowing them to drive brand awareness across a loyal community of pet lovers and leverage the Mad Paws group to create engaging and bespoke content. When you add the Mad Paws offering to Fur Media’s network, it’s an incredibly attractive proposition for brands”.

“We know advertisers are keen to reach pet owners. They’re an affluent audience, who are willing to spend big on their pets. In 2022 alone, Aussies spent a whopping $30.7 billion on food, vet, and health services; and with pet numbers now outstripping humans at 27.8 million nationwide, now is the time for advertisers to start focusing on reaching this demographic”.

The partnership is effective immediately.