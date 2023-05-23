Full-Service Agency McKenzie Partners Unveils New Management Team

McKenzie Partners is a full-service marketing and advertising agency working with big-brand names like Afterpay, White Glo, Nu Pure, Suttons Motor Group to name a few, and are looking to reimagine the future of advertising.

Shane Gill, a media planning and strategy specialist with over 16 years in the industry, is stepping up and into a full-time role as head of client services.

Divya Poojary, Darren McKenzie & Maika Nguyen

Darren McKenzie, CEO of McKenzie Partners, said, “We are really excited to showcase what Shane is capable of, and with his extensive background working with clients like Toyota, Citibank, Haribo and the NRMA, we’re ready to shake things up in the advertising industry.”