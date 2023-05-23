Full-Service Agency McKenzie Partners Unveils New Management Team

McKenzie Partners is a full-service marketing and advertising agency working with big-brand names like Afterpay, White Glo, Nu Pure, Suttons Motor Group to name a few, and are looking to reimagine the future of advertising.

Shane Gill, a media planning and strategy specialist with over 16 years in the industry, is stepping up and into a full-time role as head of client services.

Divya Poojary, Darren McKenzie & Maika Nguyen

Darren McKenzie, CEO of McKenzie Partners, said, “We are really excited to showcase what Shane is capable of, and with his extensive background working with clients like Toyota, Citibank, Haribo and the NRMA, we’re ready to shake things up in the advertising industry.”

The new line up also includes the appointment of Divya Poojary as head of media and strategy, and Maika Nguyen as head of creative, with the two sharing 22 years’ industry experience between them.

Poojary’s appointment aims to provide a more accessible solution between media strategy, design and operation, thanks to her broad and lengthy experience across an array of verticals like aged care, automotive, retail, travel, luxury property and home builders.

Nguyen’s new role will focus on creative direction within McKenzie Partners, aiming to align media and creative following increased client demand.

McKenzie added, “Our management team have built close working relationships with some pretty iconic clients over the years, and we want to harness this exemplary experience to take McKenzie Partners and the future of advertising to the next level.”

McKenzie Partners has had a successful last two years, adding to their count of new business wins including RAMS Financial Group, NextSense, Tiger Brokers, The Spice Tailor, Crazy Domains and many more.

