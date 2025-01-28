Fred Media/Radar’s Renovation Series ‘Colin & Justin’s Sub Zero Reno’ Acquired by Nine & Warner Bros

Ahead of its premiere on Paramount+ Canada on Friday 31 January, Fred Media/Radar can confirm that its big new renovation series, Colin & Justin’s Sub Zero Reno – has been acquired by Nine Network in Australia and Warner Bros. Discovery in New Zealand.

Colin & Justin’s Sub Zero Reno (6×60’) is a Far Point Films (Canada) production for Paramount+.

“Colin and Justin have long been renovation royalty, with fans all over the globe. However, this new adrenaline-fueled, action-packed series challenges them on a whole new level, and we learn more about them and their abilities than ever before – all set against an incredible wintery Canadian backdrop. We are delighted to have concluded these early deals with Nine Network and Warner Bros. Discovery New Zealand, just ahead of the Paramount+ premiere, and look forward to confirming many more over the coming months,” Jimmy Elkington, head of sales at Fred Media said.

The series follows the design duo as they transform a derelict house into their forever home – in the middle of a Canadian winter. Braving ice storms and temperatures so low that it hurts, they admit that they’re crazy to have taken on this 10-week renovation. Finding tradespeople during this period is challenging, and bringing materials across the ice is a nightmare. On top of that, budget blowouts, material shortages and power outages test Justin and Colin’s relationship to the max.

For the project to succeed, the pair are forced to pull in favours, finding innovative building solutions and problem-solving on their feet.

In related news, Fred Media/Radar has secured new homes with Warner Bros. Discovery feeds for two of its other lifestyle titles.

Budget Battlers (4×60’), a new makeover show that rallies communities to help renovate the entire homes of deserving people – all within a week and on a tight budget – has also been acquired by Warner Bros. Discovery New Zealand, while returning series Space Invaders has been picked up by Warner Bros. Discovery Turkey (seasons 1-4: 40×60’) and by Warner Bros. Discovery Germany (season 5: 8×60’). Produced by WTFN for Nine Network, Space Invaders helps families trapped in a nightmare of a cluttered house shed physical and emotional baggage to get their homes and lives back on track.

