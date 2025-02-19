AdvertisingNewsletter

Frank Green Opens Its First Store In Melbourne Featuring Immersive Experience & Rewards For Customers

3 Min Read
frank green Sydney store.
For the first time, frank green will showcase its entire collection of water bottles and other products at a flagship store in Melbourne, inviting customers to interact with them.

Customers will be invited to partake in an immersive brand experience. The retail space construction features over 1,600 frank green Ceramic Reusable Bottles in Chrome Silver, made from 90 per cent recycled stainless steel; celebrating the brand’s journey toward manufacturing all its stainless steel products with recycled material.

The frank green store includes customisation options, on-the-spot monogramming of purchases, complimentary hydration station for on-the-go water refills and the frank green ‘Sip Cycle’ program that invites customers to recycle old reusable water bottles. frank green will recycle the materials and repurpose them into lifestyle products to minimise waste and support our commitment to environmental responsibility.

Across the opening week, customers can enjoy special offers with purchases, including complimentary monogramming and free coffee.

“Our agship store will offer a world class experience so it’s only tting that it’s located at Chadstone which offers the world’s best retail and lifestyle offering. When we set out to open our rst store we committed to delivering an unparalleled experience. We’re not just opening a store —we’re creating a destination to celebrate with our customers everything we’ve achieved together. frank green is a brand for people; our customers thoughts and feelings are inherent in everything we do,” Benjamin Young, CEO and founder of frank green said.

“By establishing a physical presence, we aim to create a more immersive, tangible, and personal experience for our customers. The retail space will act as a living embodiment of our brand, where customers can touch, feel, and interact with our products, enhancing their understanding and appreciation of the quality and craftsmanship that set us apart. I truly believe our customers will feel immersed in the frank green magnetic energy and the design and experience will blow them away. This is just the beginning as we take frank green to the world. Watch this space!”

frank green is located at K0109 at Chadstone – The Fashion Capital 1341 Dandenong Rd, Malvern East, Victoria and opened on Wednesday 19 February.

