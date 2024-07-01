Frank Green And Parley For The Oceans Join Forces To Protect The Ocean From The Threat Of Single-Use Plastics

To mark Plastic Free July frank green, together with Parley for the Oceans announced a preeminent, long-term partnership with an aim to protect Australia’s coastline and the ocean from plastic pollution and other major environmental threats.

United in purpose-driven missions, frank green and Parley will raise awareness and education on ocean conservation and preservation globally. The alliance will support individuals and organisations around the world, in their goal to take direct action against the use and production of plastic pollution and inspire enduring environmental awareness.

The collaboration will champion the Parley AIR strategy – Avoid, Intercept, and Redesign, delivering community education, plastic interception, material science, and eco-innovation projects. Additionally, it will drive forward this work globally, bolstering Parley’s impact on the ground through remote coastal cleanups with the aim to intercept tons of plastic debris from coastlines and the ocean.

To date, Parley Australia has protected over 14m square meters of beaches, diverting 102,000 kgs of waste from Australian coastal ecosystems, through over 350 clean ups and with the help of over 6,000 volunteers.

Parley’s Australian team, based in Cairns, operates along the Great Barrier Reef and beyond to conduct cleanups, conservation, and education – working in some of the most remote and fragile ecosystems on the continent.

Its most recent and largest expedition was to Cape York Peninsula directly working on the Northern Great Barrier Reef, which encompasses 40 per cent of the coral reef. The coastal clean up saw 40 volunteers camping off-grid resulting in removal of 5.5 tonnes of plastic over eight days.

frank green joins a select circle of world renowned corporate partners including adidas and Dior who are united in driving progress toward a more eco-innovative, sustainable future. With these collaborations Parley showcases the intersection between innovation, creativity, and design.

“Every second breath we take is generated by the ocean on this planet. It’s estimated that roughly half of the oxygen production on Earth comes from the oceans,” said Benjamin Young, founder and CEO of frank green.

“frank green exists to only create stylish sustainable solutions to the single-use plastic crisis through the design of beautifully designed and premium reusable products. In fact we aim to make sustainability irresistible!”

“This commitment extends to restoring and preserving the ocean from the devastating impact of single-use plastics. And to be frank, we need to. It’s expected that by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in our oceans. There is already 50 per cent and that’s unacceptable,” added Young.

“In partnership with our community, frank green has already raised tens of thousands of dollars for Parley through donations at cart and contributions through the sales of its beloved reusable. We can’t wait to take it to the next level working hand-in-hand with Parley to deliver on our missions”.

“Today, plastic is everywhere. You find it in snow and rain, it pollutes our air, our food and it intrudes our own bodies, posing a serious threat not only to natural environments, but also to human health. Plastic needs to be banned, that’s the only true solution. That’s why we are driving what we call the material revolution, with the aim of making natural and biofabricated materials the new normal,” commented Cyrill Gutsch, founder & CEO, Parley for the Oceans.

“Parley is proud to partner with frank green on this mission to help shift mindsets, behaviours and work together to strategically create new systems, while cleaning up the beautiful coastal environments of Australia. We all have a role to play. We look forward to inspiring positive change and action with this new partnership”.