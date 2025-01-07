Foxtel Hits For Six: Australia Vs India Test Series Smashes Viewership Records

The NRMA Insurance Five Test series between Australia and India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was the most watched Test series of all-time across Foxtel Group platforms Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go and Foxtel Now.

The series was up 47 per cent on the 2023/24 ‘Summer of Cricket’ Tests, and up 20 per cent on the last Australia-India Test series in Australia in 2020/21.

The growth was driven by the New Years Test in Sydney which was the most watched individual Test of all-time, as well as record streaming audiences which were up 73 per cent on the 2023/24 ‘Summer of Cricket’ Tests and 121 per cent up on the 2020/21 series vs India.

Across the 2024/25 Test series, more than 1.4 billion minutes were streamed on Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go and Foxtel Now, making it the most streamed of all time.

“From the strong debuts of Sam Konstas and Beau Webster, to Boland and Bumrah’s epic wicket hauls to the brilliance of winning captain Pat Cummins – it was an historic Test series with many moments that captivated Australians. Our audiences agree, choosing Fox Sports and our world-class production to watch every minute of the action and breaking audience records along the way,” said Fox Sports managing director Steve Crawley.

During the series, Fox Cricket also introduced a number of new technologies leveraging artificial intelligence, paired with data from tracking cameras and providing audiences with unique insights of the game.

“Congratulations to the Fox Sports team, Cricket Australia, the national India cricket team and, of course, the Australian cricket team, on a phenomenal series,” said Crawley.

Other record-breaking highlights from the series include:

Most watched individual Test Day ever – Day 3 of the Sydney Test

Most streamed Test Day ever – Melbourne Test Day 1

Most watched session ever – Sydney Test Day 3 Session 2

Most streamed session ever – Sydney Test Day 3 Session 2

Four of the Top 5 most watched sessions ever

The 2024/25 ‘Summer of Cricket’ continues with Fox Cricket on Kayo Sports and Foxtel the only place to watch every match of the KFC Big Bash League live and in UHD 4K with no ads during live play, with select matches available on BINGE.

Fox Cricket will also broadcast the Women’s Ashes where Australia’s bid to defend their title begins this week when they face England at North Sydney Oval. It will begin with three ODI’s, followed by three T20’s and finally finishing with one Test Match.

Coverage of the Women’s Ashes begins on Sunday 12 January at 10am AEDT with Fox Cricket experts Megan Barnard, Rachael Haynes and Alex Blackwell to provide commentary. All the action will be live and ad-break free during play on Fox Cricket, available on Kayo Sports and Foxtel.