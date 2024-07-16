Foxtel Group Hits A Hole In One With Augusta National Golf Club Rights Extension

Foxtel Group has announced a broadcast rights extension with Augusta National Golf Club that will continue to see the Masters Tournament broadcast across Foxtel Group’s platforms, including Foxtel, Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports for years to come.

The new agreement continues Foxtel Group’s long-term partnership with Augusta National, which spans almost two decades. It includes a dedicated channel during Masters week on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. It also includes exclusive coverage of Augusta National’s amateur tournaments: the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, the Latin America Amateur Championship, and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

In addition to coverage of the events, Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers can also enjoy an exclusive feed in 4K UHD from the iconic Amen Corner.

“Golf remains an important part of our sport schedule and we remain the undisputed home for golf in Australia as the official broadcaster for all the major tours across the world. We continually build on this commitment and are delighted to be, once again, adding additional feeds and content for our subscribers, bringing them closer than ever to all the action,” said Foxtel Group director of content acquisitions and sports partnerships Adam Howarth.

Fox Sports on Foxtel and Kayo Sports is the only place to watch every round live of all four Golf Majors: the Masters, US Open, The Open Championship and PGA Championship. In addition, Fox Sports broadcasts international competitions including the LPGA, European Tour, Asian Tour, Ladies European Tour, Ryder Cup, The Solheim Cup and more, as well as domestic competitions from Golf Australia, PGA of Australia and WPGA.