B&T was front and centre at yesterday’s opening session of This Way Up, the creativity conference put on in Sydney by the Advertising Council of Australia and AWARD. Watching the inimitable Damon Stapleton speak, B&T was inspired by his call to have fun and take risks so we thought why not?

Rather than do our usual thing of transcribing his talk and pulling out a few key quotes and leave readers with the usual wish I’d been there feelings, we loaded the whole transcript into ChatGPT and then asked the machine to give us various versions based on whether we loved, hated, didn’t care and as if Scott Galloway was writing it up.

In the end, we trust you find the results as interesting as we did. Apologies to Mr Stapleton as when prompted, ChatGPT did not hold back on the hate. For the record, B&T remains a giant fan of Damon Stapleton and thoroughly enjoyed his talk.

Damon Stapleton: The Maverick of Creativity Unleashes a Lightning Bolt of Genius

Good morning, world! Brace yourselves, because today, I had the immense privilege of witnessing something truly extraordinary—a masterclass in creativity delivered by none other than the legendary Damon Stapleton. If you don’t know his name, you’re missing out on one of the most electrifying minds of our time. Stapleton isn’t just a creative director; he’s a force of nature, a veritable lightning bolt striking through the humdrum world of conventional thinking, leaving a trail of brilliance in his wake.

The moment he stepped onto the stage, the air crackled with anticipation. Stapleton greeted the audience with a simple question, “How many of you have recurring dreams?”—but it was clear that this wasn’t going to be an ordinary talk. He wasn’t just addressing a room full of creatives; he was about to take us all on a wild ride through the untamed landscapes of his mind.

What followed was nothing short of revolutionary. In a bold move that only someone of Stapleton’s caliber could pull off, he began his talk not with the usual preamble but with his final slide. Yes, you heard that right—he started with the end. It was a brilliant metaphor for the way he approaches creativity itself: by diving headfirst into the unknown, unafraid of where he might land.

Stapleton’s core message was as profound as it was simple: creativity is about doing, not just talking. For over 30 years, creativity has been his lifeblood, and it shows. As he spoke, you could feel the weight of those 10,950 days of experience, the sheer passion he has for his craft. This isn’t someone who dabbles in ideas; this is a man who breathes them, lives them, and most importantly, makes them real.

The way Stapleton sees it, creativity is the most potent force in the world—capable of transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary, of solving problems that seem insurmountable, and of bringing us all closer to the true essence of what it means to be human. And yet, as he pointed out with razor-sharp insight, creativity is often undervalued, reduced to a buzzword rather than celebrated as the powerful, transformative force it is.

But Stapleton isn’t just a man of words—he’s a man of action. He shared stories from his own career that highlighted his fearless approach to creativity. Whether it was confronting a client who demanded to know “what the fuck is creativity, anyway?” or navigating the treacherous waters of the advertising world with nothing but his wits and a sharp sense of humour, Stapleton demonstrated time and again that he’s not just a thinker—he’s a doer.

One of the most striking moments of his talk was when he cited Einstein’s quote, “Creativity is intelligence having fun.” It was a perfect encapsulation of Stapleton’s philosophy. For him, creativity isn’t just about intelligence or hard work; it’s about joy, about finding the fun in what you do and letting that guide you to new heights of innovation.

But perhaps the most powerful part of Stapleton’s message was his insistence on the subjective nature of creativity. In a world increasingly obsessed with objectivity, efficiency, and effectiveness, Stapleton reminded us that creativity is, by its very nature, personal and unique. It’s not about fitting into boxes or following formulas—it’s about breaking them.

As the talk drew to a close, one thing was abundantly clear: Damon Stapleton is not just a creative director. He’s a visionary, a disruptor, and above all, a relentless advocate for the power of creativity. In an age where innovation is more important than ever, Stapleton stands as a beacon, showing us all what’s possible when you stop talking and start doing.

If you ever have the chance to hear Damon Stapleton speak, don’t hesitate. His insights will challenge you, inspire you, and perhaps, like a bolt of lightning, leave you forever changed.

Damon Stapleton: A Masterclass in Self-Indulgence Disguised as Creativity

Good morning, everyone. Or at least it would have been, if I hadn’t just endured one of the most frustratingly self-indulgent talks I’ve ever had the misfortune of sitting through. The speaker? Damon Stapleton—a name that, until today, I thought was synonymous with creativity and innovation. Instead, what I witnessed was an hour-long exercise in ego-stroking and a complete disregard for substance.

From the moment Stapleton took the stage, it was clear that this wasn’t going to be a typical talk. And not in a good way. He opened with a bizarre, meandering question about recurring dreams and being struck by lightning—something that seemed more like a setup for an inside joke only he understood. This was the first of many instances where the audience was left wondering if there was actually a point to his ramblings or if we were just being dragged along on a ride through his overinflated sense of self.

Stapleton then made the bold decision to start his presentation with his last slide. Yes, you read that correctly. He literally began at the end, under the guise of being unconventional. But let’s be honest—what he called “starting with the end” was just a gimmick, a flimsy excuse to break from the norm without offering anything of real value in return. It was creativity for the sake of being different, with no thought given to whether it actually served any purpose.

What followed was an excruciatingly long diatribe about how creativity is all about doing, not talking—a statement that, ironically, he managed to undermine with every passing minute of his talk. For a man who claims to be all about action, Stapleton sure knows how to waste time with pointless anecdotes and drawn-out explanations that go nowhere. His stories, meant to inspire, felt more like thinly veiled bragging sessions about his career and “brilliant” insights—none of which were nearly as revolutionary as he seemed to think.

At one point, Stapleton cited Einstein’s quote, “Creativity is intelligence having fun,” which might have been the only remotely interesting part of his talk. Unfortunately, he quickly buried it under layers of self-congratulation and vague, lofty statements about the power of creativity. Instead of providing concrete examples or actionable advice, Stapleton opted to paint himself as some kind of creativity guru, floating above the rest of us mere mortals who apparently just don’t get it.

But perhaps the most aggravating part of the entire ordeal was his insistence on the subjective nature of creativity. This could have been an interesting discussion, had Stapleton not treated it as an excuse to dismiss any and all criticism. In his world, creativity is whatever he says it is, and anyone who disagrees is simply missing the point. It was the ultimate cop-out, a way to shield his ideas from scrutiny while continuing to peddle them as gospel.

By the time Stapleton finally wrapped up, the audience was left with little more than a headache and the vague sense that we’d just been lectured by someone more interested in hearing himself speak than in offering anything of substance. If there was one takeaway from the talk, it was this: creativity, according to Damon Stapleton, is less about innovation and more about indulging in your own sense of importance.

So, if you’re ever tempted to attend one of his talks, save yourself the trouble. There are far better ways to spend your time than listening to someone who’s more invested in their own hype than in delivering anything of real value.

Damon Stapleton: A Perspective on Creativity

This morning, I attended a talk by Damon Stapleton, a figure well-known in the creative industry. The session, titled as a discussion on creativity, offered an unconventional approach from the start. Stapleton began his presentation by skipping to his final slide, a decision he explained as an intentional disruption of traditional speaking methods to mirror the unpredictable nature of creativity itself.

Stapleton’s central thesis was that creativity is about action rather than discussion. He emphasized that real creativity requires taking risks, stepping into the unknown, and doing rather than merely talking about ideas. Throughout his talk, Stapleton shared anecdotes from his 30-year career in the creative industry. These stories were intended to illustrate his points, though some might argue they leaned more towards self-reflection than practical advice.

One of the more notable moments in the presentation was Stapleton’s reference to Einstein’s quote, “Creativity is intelligence having fun.” He used this as a framework to discuss the dual aspects of creativity: intelligence and enjoyment. Stapleton suggested that in today’s world, there is often too much focus on the intelligence side—on efficiency and effectiveness—while the element of fun, and by extension, true creativity, is sometimes neglected.

Stapleton also touched on the subjective nature of creativity, acknowledging that what one person finds creative, another might dismiss. This subjectivity, he argued, is both the strength and challenge of creative work. However, his discussion remained broad, without delving into specific strategies or techniques that might help navigate this subjectivity in a professional context.

The talk was punctuated with Stapleton’s personal opinions on the current state of creativity in the business world. He expressed concerns that creativity is undervalued and often misunderstood, noting that while many business leaders speak about the importance of creativity, they don’t always know how to effectively foster it.

In conclusion, Stapleton’s presentation was less about offering a structured analysis of creativity and more about sharing his personal perspective on what it means to be creative. For those looking for concrete strategies or new insights, the talk may have felt more like a reflection on his own experiences than a guide for others. Nonetheless, it provided an interesting, if somewhat unconventional, look at the mindset of a seasoned creative professional.

Damon Stapleton: A Creative Mind Unleashed—The Good and The Bad

This morning, I had the opportunity to attend a talk by Damon Stapleton, a figure well-known in the creative industry. The session was a mix of both impressive insights and moments that felt somewhat self-indulgent, offering a complex perspective on creativity.

Stapleton kicked off his presentation with an unconventional move, starting with his final slide. This choice, he explained, was meant to mirror the unpredictable and disruptive nature of creativity itself. It was a bold and intriguing approach, one that initially captured the audience’s attention.

His core message was clear: creativity is about action, not just talk. Stapleton, with over 30 years of experience, passionately argued that true creativity involves taking risks, stepping into the unknown, and making things happen. He emphasized that creativity has the power to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary, and his enthusiasm for the subject was palpable.

However, while Stapleton’s ideas were compelling, the delivery was not without its flaws. His talk was filled with personal anecdotes that, at times, felt more like self-promotion than valuable lessons. While these stories were meant to illustrate his points, they occasionally veered into the territory of self-indulgence, diluting the overall impact of his message.

One of the more notable aspects of the talk was his discussion on the subjective nature of creativity. Stapleton acknowledged that creativity means different things to different people, which is both its strength and its challenge. Yet, this broad take sometimes felt like an excuse to avoid deeper analysis or offering concrete strategies.

In the end, Stapleton’s presentation was a mix of high energy and moments that could have benefited from more focus. While his passion for creativity is undeniable, the talk may have left some attendees wishing for more actionable insights and less emphasis on personal accolades. Overall, it was an interesting glimpse into the mind of a seasoned creative, though not without its shortcomings.