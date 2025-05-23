Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris Headlines The Upcoming Australian Real Estate Conference, Whilst News Australia Has Revealed Its Planned Content

News Australia has unveiled plans for a real estate podcast and content series at the upcoming Australian Real Estate Conference (AREC) on the Gold Coast. As the event’s official content partner, News will share real estate insights and trends from the conference with audiences of The Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun, The Courier-Mail, The Advertiser and The Australian.

Highlights of the partnership include:

Podcast Centre: News will host interviews and record podcasts in a custom-designed podcast booth located in the exhibitor hall’s cafe, allowing attendees to listen to interviews in real-time while networking. The Money Puzzle: The Australian’s Wealth associate editor James Kirby will record two special episodes of his popular podcast, The Money Puzzle, featuring discussions with business and property experts. Industry Insights: Real estate news editor for The Courier-Mail and Sunday Mail Elizabeth Tilley will conduct in-depth interviews with industry leaders and property specialists. Olympic Spotlight: Tilley will also host a discussion with Olympic gold medallists Ariarne Titmus and Emma McKeon live on stage exploring how the principles of collaboration and competition drive performance across industries.

“The News Property Network’s expertise is sought after by industry professionals and consumers alike and we’re delighted to bring our audiences all of the latest industry insights and trends from AREC 2025,” said Lisa Harries, News Corp Australia head of real estate and planning.

“We’re creating a content experience across our platforms that demonstrates our ability to drive the industry forward, inspire action, and keep our audiences deeply engaged.”

AREC will be held on the Gold Coast from May 25-26 and features international speakers including former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Diary of a CEO Steven Bartlett and Buying Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky.