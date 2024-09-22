Former Radio Host Jo Stanley Launches Broad Radio, Scaling Up Radio Offering For Women

Broad Radio has launched a full-scale media operation with talent-led programming, a music and podcast offering, and a host of initiatives and innovations on the horizon, led by radio broadcaster Jo Stanley and creative digital producer Darren McFarlane.

The idea was born when Stanley, the former co-host of FM radio show The Matt & Jo Show, realised many women were being ignored, dismissed, or underestimated by mainstream media, and there was a raft of listeners out there whose clever conversations needed to be reflected in the content we consume.

The new offering will include a weekday Breakfast show, Morning Broads, featuring Stanley and co-hosts Marieke Hardy (writer, radio and television presenter) and Michala Banas (multi-award-winning film, television and theatre actor). This powerhouse lineup will be complemented by a diverse ensemble of rotating co-hosts, esteemed presenters, broadcasters, sports commentators and journalists, all held in high regard in their respective careers.

The full star-studded lineup will be revealed in the coming weeks, alongside details of a bold Friday Drive show, Fierce, hosted by Broad Radio’s music director and trailblazer for women in radio, Tracee Hutchison. Broad Radio will also feature a weekly show Yapas Yarnin’, hosted by esteemed Australian commentator and television producer Leila Gurruwiwi. Yapas Yarnin’ will celebrate and share First Nations Women’s stories, their knowledge, their life lessons and music.

“There is an exciting cultural shift taking media by storm worldwide. Women-led content is exploding, in everything from film to sport to social media and of course, podcasts. Radio is the perfect next platform for exploring and celebrating women’s stories, perspectives and experiences, many of which are missing in mainstream media. Broad Radio will be an extension of the intelligent, insightful and innovative conversations that women are having with their friends, family, colleagues and, indeed, themselves,” said Stanley.

“As we get older, there are some big real-life issues that we have to face, big decisions we have to make, big emotions to be felt and big laughs to be had. We know our audiences are eager to engage with this kind of content that will reflect their lives and aspirations,” added Stanley.

The business started as a one-hour live weekly stream back in 2020. Now, Broad Radio is extending its reach.

Its programming suite and new technology offering are available via the Broad Radio app. All shows will also be available for catch-up listening via the Broad Radio app and online. In addition, Broad Radio’s lineup of respected female announcers will be completed by a podcast network which plays host to a number of engaging new and existing podcasts.

“We see an incredible opportunity for advertisers to connect with a highly engaged and attentive audience of women aged 35 and above. This demographic is often overlooked, but now is the perfect time to shift that perspective and recognise their significant value. By reaching these women in a brand-safe environment, advertisers can create meaningful connections that resonate deeply with a group that is ready to be seen and heard. It’s an exciting era for advertising as we empower and embrace this vibrant demographic, offering them the attention they deserve and unlocking new possibilities for brands to engage authentically,” said Janella Pash, head of partnerships.

Broad Radio’s full lineup will be released shortly, ahead of the official launch of Broad Radio’s live programming offering on Monday 7 October.