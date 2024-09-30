Former Dovetail VP Marketing Tom Mansfield Heads To AI Jobs Platform Hatch To Serve As CRO

AI-powered jobs platform, Hatch, has appointed Tom Mansfield as its chief revenue officer.

Mansfield was most recently the Vice President of Marketing at Dovetail, another AI player in the research space that made headlines in January 2022 for its series A fundraiser at a $960 million valuation. Prior to that Mansfield was a marketing director at Visa, based out of San Francisco.

Mansfield will cover Hatch’s go-to-market strategy, marketing, sales and customer success functions, leading the charge to help young jobseekers find meaning in work with the best brands in Australia (Including the likes of Qantas, Uber, Westpac and Woolworths) via a proprietary AI-powered job matching algorithm.

“Hatch is solving a huge problem and that really excites me,” Mansfield said.

“Using machine learning to better match employers and candidates has the potential to completely flip the job-seeking experience from a negative to a positive one, and I have a lot of heart for it.”

Hatch co-founders Adam Jacobs and Chaz Heitner made headlines in February when they announced a $7 million seed fundraise, led by Australian venture funds Rampersand, Alberts Impact Ventures, Aura Ventures, Jelix Ventures and Investible, as well as private investors, including former Latitude and Australia Post boss Ahmed Fahour.

Hatch’s co-founder and CEO Adam Jacobs, who previously founded THE ICONIC, said “We have an ambitious product vision and needed to find a growth leader who knows how to bring disruptive digital products to market in the age of AI. Tom’s experience growing high-performing growth teams in successful startups over recent years will be an incredible asset for us as we embark on the next phase of the business”.