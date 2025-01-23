Former Digitas Strat Director Andrew Ritchie Launches Wonder Works Digital Agency

Former Digitas strategy director and Medibank marketer Andrew Ritchie has launched Wonder Works Digital a new customer experience and digital marketing agency.

Ritchie said the new agency is set to “create wonder” through customer-led experiences driven by creative, marketing and digital transformation.

Ritchie brings more than two decades of digital leadership (recently Publicis Groupe and previously ntegrity) working with brands including Toyota, McDonalds, Tourism Australia and World Vision. Wonder Works was founded to connect the customer experience, with innovative creating and enabling MarTech to help brands thrive.

Ritchie said: “I’m excited to launch Wonder Works Digital with a focus beyond just creating great customer experiences—we aim to solve persistent challenges within our clients to enable them with better MarTech and streamlined processes that make work easier and more impactful, so the experience can be delivered and evolved into the future.”

By ensuring solutions are not only creative but also practical and impactful – Ritchie believes these are the ingredients that truly bring wonder to work.

Wonder Works Digital’s service offerings include:

Strategy Development: Crafting customer-led experiences.

Digital Marketing: Executing campaigns with a focus on ROI.

Creative Services: Delivering innovative and impactful creative solutions.

Technology Enablement: Streamlining processes through transformative MarTech.

After building a strong foundation of successful freelance work in 2024, Ritchie said scaling to launch Wonder Works Digital was a “natural next step” to meet demand.