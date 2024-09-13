Forget “Spammy” Banner Ads, Consumers “Crave” Interaction With Direct Events Under-Utilised

Here, Jake Cush, group account director at IMA B2B Marketing, says that direct events with customers are under-utilised by marketers and that they will be key to unlocking growth in 2025.

It is no secret growth is the Holy Grail for business success, and marketers are feverishly seeking new ways to break through; gain traction in saturated markets and drive profitable growth as they plan for 2025 and beyond. And while some focus on technology, automation or pure hustle, the most powerful growth drivers lie in old stalwart — relationships.

I would argue that in today’s rapidly evolving marketing landscape, one critical – and under-utilised avenue to drive growth, stands out: direct events with customers.

Every Brand Experience should be Commercial

Forget spammy, one-sided banner ads, today’s savvy buyers crave interaction. Marketers want experiences to inform and provide genuine value, helping customers make confident decisions while fostering trust, that eventually leads to conversion. Events are not just about networking and testing the latest products; they’re about creating deep, long-lasting customer connections that translate directly into sales. A tangible shift is emerging, and the trend of aligning experience and commerce is now evident.

Attendance at the latest trade show is not enough, leveraging events as critical growth tools is key. Imagine face-to-face experiences where potential customers are immersed in your brand, and every interaction becomes a chance to build loyalty, demonstrate value, and drive immediate commercial outcomes. Creative commerce is a growth driver of the future, and unforgettable brands are built on creativity that drives conversions.

Brands that turn every touchpoint into an opportunity for meaningful engagement and conversion will be the ones that win.

Why Events? The Decade of Experiences

Welcome to what I refer to as the Decade of Events. With the proliferation of AI and digital, the appetite for real-world, immersive experiences is surging. According to Sam Altman of OpenAI, “…in-person events are set to become a critical marketing channel for businesses, offering a unique opportunity to foster deeper customer connections.” This makes sense—AI may streamline processes, but it cannot replicate the emotional resonance of face-to-face interactions.

Research confirms that event budgets are seeing consistent growth. In the UK, marketing spend is shifting toward experiential, with event marketing experiencing nine consecutive quarters of growth—the strongest in over a decade (IPA 2024). The message is clear: businesses are doubling down on real-world connections. Those who do not invest in events risk losing key engagement opportunities.

Why? Because the online marketing space has become over-saturated and increasingly impersonal. Events cut through the noise, creating a white space where brands can truly connect. Australian marketers need to take note of the UK’s shift toward experiential.

From Sausages to Live Music: how Bunnings created a must-attend event

A prime example of leveraging immersive events for business growth is Bunnings’ recent event move. Known for their iconic sausage sizzles, Bunnings elevated this concept by hosting an alcohol-free music event in a warehouse carpark. Featuring popular DJs, the event sold out in just four minutes, showcasing the power of unique, immersive experiences to captivate and engage.

The integration of the traditional sausage sizzle with the new event format contributed to its success, illustrating how blending familiar brand elements with fresh experiences enhances customer experience and appeal.

Bunnings used the event to not only increase brand visibility but also support a cause. All proceeds from the event were donated to SupportAct, a not-for-profit organisation aiding the music industry. This charitable aspect added social value, further strengthening Bunnings’ brand image and deepening the brand’s emotional connection with its audience.

Bunnings trade shows: leveraging events for B2B and B2C growth

Strategically expanding its footprint in the B2B trade market, Bunnings is further leveraging a range of innovative events and investments, that aim to solidify its position as a leading player in the building and construction sector. As part of its strategy, Bunnings has recently committed $75 million to enhance its presence in the truss and frame market, including the establishment of state-of-the-art manufacturing plants.

Simultaneously, Bunnings is utilising its Trade Expos to deepen relationships with trade professionals. These expos serve as crucial platforms for showcasing the latest tools, technologies, and exclusive deals while facilitating valuable face-to-face interactions with major suppliers. By combining these initiatives, Bunnings is catering to its immediate market needs but also positioning itself as a comprehensive solutions provider for the entire building process.

This dual approach of investing in cutting-edge production facilities and engaging directly with the trade community through high-impact events reflects Bunnings’ commitment to supporting the entire building site.

The future is here, and it’s personal

As we enter the 2025 planning season, marketers face a simple yet urgent question: Are their marketing efforts designed to truly connect?

If the future of growth lies in immersive experiences—both in-person and through trusted contextually relevant media, now is the time to shift the marketing strategy and invest in these areas.

This is not about following trends—it is about recognising where the future of commerce is heading. Relationships drive growth, and brands that master the art of forging meaningful connections—whether through unforgettable events or trusted media—will dominate the decade.

Those who move first will reap the rewards.