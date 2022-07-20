“Focus On The Work & Doors Open”: 10 Of The Best With Volvo’s Julie Hutchinson

Did you think we were nearing the finish line with our 10 of the best series? Think again, because we’ve got plenty more of the industry’s best to share their nuggets of gold!

Our 10 of the best series is of course in anticipation of B&T’s Best of the Best awards presented by Finecast. Get your tickets HERE.

Best of the Best awards presented by Finecast is one of the most unique awards nights in the industry. With most awards ceremonies focusing on an agency or a company as a whole, Best of the Best awards presented by Finecast focuses on the amazing individual talent within the world of adland.

Everyone across the industry will have their chance to shine at this year’s awards. From casting agents to content producers, finance to film directors and project managers to PRs, we want to showcase the brightest talents across the whole industry.

This year’s Best of the Best awards presented by Finecast will be celebrating those who love to make social change happen, with a brand new category called Diversity Champion.

The awards will be judged by an exclusive panel of the industry’s most esteemed execs, while also creating a space for new business opportunities and network expansion.

Perhaps most importantly, it is also a prime opportunity to learn from some of the movers and shakers revolutionising the industry.

For todays 10 of the best article, we have the marketing director at Volvo Car Australia Julie Hutchinson…

Best piece of career advice?

As a 23-year-old a senior leader told me the secret to his success was that he kept his head down, focused on the work and doors opened. Another motto I like to live by comes from the movie Heartbreak Ridge: “You improvise, you overcome, you adapt.”

Best agency in Australia now (that’s not yours) and why?

I’ve had the pleasure of judging several industry awards which have given me exposure to a range of agencies across Asia. During the last round of judging Special Group stood out amongst the pack.

Best leader in diversity/inclusion and why?

Anne Miles the managing director at Suits&Sneakers. She’s totally committed to challenging stereotypes, unconscious bias and social norms.

Best mistake you’ve ever made?

There have been so many mistakes. The best one was pushing forward very quickly on a project that I thought was given the green light without the requisite approvals. I made a few (wrong) assumptions and pushed forward to a point that I couldn’t pull it back. The lesson was to ensure key stakeholders are kept informed continuously.

Best brand you’ve never worked on and why?

Aldi and KFC come to mind because both brands don’t take themselves too seriously and their work is memorable.

Best song for inspiration and why?

I’m going to steal with pride here. Katie Rigg-Smith mentioned in an interview her anthem is: You Gotta Be – Des’ree. So now whenever I need to pump myself up this is my go-to track.

Best mentor in your life/career?

Adrian Weimers was a former boss turned mentor. Adrian is the total package, he can make the complex simple, and manages diverse stakeholder groups effortlessly whilst always remaining incredibly humble. He was always willing to share what he knew with those around him and he let his work do the talking.

Best place on your bucket list you want to travel to?

There are so many places, I’m not sure where to start? If I had to pick one it would be to complete the Camino de Santiago walk with my two sons one day.

Best ad of the past decade?

For me, it is the Aldi Tomato and Basil Sauce TV Commercial from 2017. The insight was crystal clear and they nailed the execution.

Best guilty pleasure?

Chocolate-coated pretzels, the combination of sweet and salty in one small morsel is heaven for me.